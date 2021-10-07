julia bradbury
Julia Bradbury emotional as she faces the ‘reality’ of mastectomy after breast cancer diagnosis

'Sometimes you just feel overwhelmingly sad'

By Rebecca Calderwood

Julia Bradbury appeared emotional as she opened up on the “realities” of battling breast cancer.

The 51-year-old Countryfile host is preparing to undergo a mastectomy to remove her left breast this month.

Ahead of the major operation, Julia took to social media whilst isolating alone.

Julia Bradbury prepares to undergo mastectomy surgery

On Wednesday (October 6), the presenter shared a tearful shot of herself on Instagram.

Alongside the emotional snap, Julia posted: “I want to share this photo, because it doesn’t matter how much support you have, how much love, or even if you have a clear path of treatment for your breast cancer…

“Sometimes you just feel overwhelmingly sad.

Sometimes you just feel overwhelmingly sad

“(There are 100 million folks around the world with cancer) I cry when I read a kind message sometimes, or if I think about the reality of my mastectomy, or this morning, when I couldn’t hug my children before school, because I’m self isolating.”

In addition, she said: “And that’s OK. We’re allowed to be sad, and there are some amazing support groups & charities there to help us.

“Check yourself, look after your body, be aware… and have a cry if you need to.”

julia bradbury
Julia Bradbury has opened up on the ‘realities’ of living with cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Julia Bradbury reveals she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Julia’s celebrity friends rushed to show their support, with Zoe Ball saying: “Big gentle squeeze xxx.”

Mylenne Klass added: “Sending you love x.”

Saira Khan shared: “Sending you lots of love honey.”

Julia shares her breast cancer diagnosis

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Julia revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She found a lump in her breast last year, which was revealed to be a benign cluster of cysts.

A mammogram this year didn’t return anything unusual, but at her follow-up appointment doctors found a shadow.

Julia Bradbury bikini photo
Julia is self-isolating ahead of her mastectomy (Credit: ITV)

The TV star Mail on Sunday newspaper: “It changes your world forever in an instant.

“There is no preparing you for those words. You hear ‘cancer’ and your brain starts to explode.”

Read more: Julia Bradbury praised for opening up on painful endometriosis

She later added: “I have to hope I have caught mine early enough. A mastectomy is a shattering thing to go through but it means that I am going to live and be here for my children.”

Julia is a mum to three kids – Zeph, 10, and twins Zena and Xanthe, six.

