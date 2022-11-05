James Jordan smiling and wife Ola inset
James Jordan hits back after shock declaration: ‘All men prefer their wives slimmer’

He allegedly said no husband prefers there wife 'bigger and heavier'

By Nancy Brown

James Jordan has hit back at comments he made about wife Ola‘s weight gain.

Back in the summer, the couple revealed their “mum and dad bods” after gaining weight.

And James shocking declared that he “prefers” wife Ola “when she’s thinner”.

James and wife Ola Jordan smiling on the red carpet
James Jordan has reopened a can of worms after his comments about wife Ola’s weight gain (Credit: Splash News)

James Jordan on wife Ola’s weight gain

The dancer previously told The Sun: “I will say I prefer Ola smaller. Of course I still love her and fancy her. It is what it is.

“She’s the one now that has taken the steps to speak out about it, so if she then asked me, thinner or ­bigger? I would say thinner.”

Now the former Strictly Come Dancing pro has reopened the can of worms with a new set of comments.

Except he appears to be suggesting they were said in “humour” and claims that his words were “twisted”.

Speaking to the Express, James is alleged to have declared that “you’re not allowed to be honest today in this world”.

And then he dropped the bomb.

It’s claimed he said: “There’s no man, let me tell you ladies out there, there’s no man in the world who will say: ‘Oh no, I much prefer my wife being much bigger and heavier.’ There’s no man, they don’t exist.

“They might tell you: ‘Oh you look lovely darling,’ but would they prefer you slimmer? Yes they would. That’s just a fact, I’m just telling you that every single man 100% feels that way.”

James went on say he didn’t mind looking like “a bad person” for speaking his mind and that wife Ola knew when she looked good and when she didn’t.

James Jordan smiling wearing a grey shirt
James appears to have claimed the comments were made with ‘humour’ (Credit: Splash News)

‘Nonsense’

However, James hit back on Twitter this morning (November 5).

He shared two newspaper headlines – one about the couple’s recent “homelessness” and the other about the weight comments.

James declared: “SUCH BAD JOURNALISM!!!

“I know no one probably cares about the below and not a lot of things bother me but this did for some reason. The one on the right makes me sad,” he said, referring the story about a woman’s weight.

“Why do bad journalists twist your words and humour to make a headline?” James asked.

He then claimed: “Both are nonsense!!!”

ED! has contacted a rep for James for comment.

Ola on her weight loss

Former Strictly pro Ola Jordan recently celebrated her 40th birthday.

And she did it by slipping into a slinky red dress after losing some of the weight she’d put on.

Posting the picture on Instagram, she declared: “Can’t quite believe I managed to get into this dress.”

Ola had previously admitted she was “horrified” over her weight gain after sharing a picture of herself looking heavier in a bikini.

Read more: James Jordan issues family update after he and wife Ola were left ‘homeless’

