James Jordan has issued a family update after he, wife Ola and daughter Ella were left “homeless”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer took to his Instagram Story today to thank his “amazing” followers for their response to his and wife Ola’s recent housing crisis.

The couple and their two-year-old daughter Ella were left fearing they had nowhere to live earlier in the week following a run-in with a “rude landlord”.

Since reportedly putting their £2.5m Sevenoaks mansion up for sale, James and Ola have been searching for a temporary place to stay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

James and Ola Jordan update

James told his 247k Instagram followers of his struggles in a story this week.

He explained: “We are currently in the process of moving and need to move into rented accommodation for about six months. We found a rental property we liked and went this morning to meet the landlord.

“I have never been spoken to so rudely! Especially in front of Ola and Ella. It was almost like it was a setup. I hope no-one out there has experienced this with a landlord. He spoke down to us from the minute I shook his hand.”

He concluded the tale with a desperate call for help:

James said: “Currently homeless. Anyone want to take Ola, Ella and myself for Christmas?”

Currently homeless. Anyone want to take Ola, Ella and myself for Christmas?

However, taking to Instagram to thank fans in a video on Thursday, James also said that he was overwhelmed by the response to his story.

James Jordan took to Instagram to thank “amazing” fans (Credit: Instagram)

He said that he had been contacted by “thousands upon thousands of amazing people out there offering to help, offering for us to come live with them”.

James said that he had received messages from all over the UK, “from Ireland, Scotland, everywhere”.

Read More: James Jordan hits out at ‘pathetic’ Steph’s Packed Lunch for ‘stitching him up’ over his comments on Strictly’s Ellie Simmonds

He even made a playful jibe at the “guys offering that they could take Ola but unfortunately didn’t have space for myself and Ella”.

In the video, James reassured fans that the family have now found somewhere to live.

Meanwhile, Ola and toddler Ella stood in the background.

James Jordan issued an update with his followers on Thursday (Credit: Instagram)

Ola on more children

James and Ola welcomed their daughter Ella back in 2020.

At the time, Ola gushed to Hello magazine: “It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long.”

More recently, they discussed having more children.

“We’re not thinking about another baby yet though. I’d love Ella to have a sibling – more for her than anything,” Ola told Hello magazine in June of this year.

She added: “She’s quite hard work at the moment, so I can’t imagine it but yeah, we would love to have more.”

What do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.