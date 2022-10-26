James Jordan asks fans to ‘take him, wife Ola and daughter in for Christmas’ as they’re left ‘homeless’

James Jordan has said that he, wife Ola and daughter Ella may be “homeless” for Christmas.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro asked fans to take them in after an uncomfortable meeting with a “rude” landlord.

James Jordan and Ola ‘homeless’ for Christmas

44-year-old James and his wife Ola Jordan are in the process of selling the home they share with daughter Ella, two.

As a result, the family of three were looking for a temporary place to stay before moving into their own home.

But things didn’t go to plan when they attended a viewing to meet with a landlord of a rental property.

Now, the pair are getting desperate to find somewhere for their family and two-year-old daughter to stay ahead of the festive period.

James opens up about ‘rude’ meeting with landlord

Taking to his Instagram stories, James wrote: “We are currently in the process of moving and need to move into rented accommodation for about six months.

“We found a rental property we liked and went this morning to meet the landlord.”

However the pro dancer added: “I have never been spoken to so rudely! Especially in front of Ola and Ella.

“It was almost like it was a setup. I hope no-one out there has experienced this with a landlord. He spoke down to us from the minute I shook his hand.”

He finished the story with: “Currently homeless. Anyone want to take Ola, Ella and myself for Christmas?”

James ‘homeless’ after selling huge million-pound mansion

According to the Daily Mail, the dancing couple put their five-bedroom detached house in Sevenoaks, Kent on the market for £2.5million in June.

The luxurious property features an outdoor swimming pool, a home cinema and a gym.

When did James and Ola appear on Strictly?

James and Ola shot to fame on Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

However, James left the BBC dancing show in 2013, with Ola following in 2015.

Since then, James has taken part in Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing On Ice, which he won in 2019.

While Ola has appeared on Channel 4’s The Jump and I’m A Celebrity.

In 2020, the pair welcomed their first daughter Ella.

Speaking to Hello magazine at the time, Ola said: “It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long.”

Earlier this year, the pair also revealed they would like to have more children.

“We’re not thinking about another baby yet though. I’d love Ella to have a sibling – more for her than anything,” Ola told Hello magazine.

“She’s quite hard work at the moment, so I can’t imagine it but yeah, we would love to have more.”

