James Jordan fans all say same thing about his appearance in throwback anniversary snap with wife Ola

James Jordan fans all said the same thing about the ex Strictly star’s appearance as he shared a throwback snap earlier today (Wednesday October 12).

Dance star James, 44, and wife Ola Jordan, 40, both marked a special anniversary between them on Instagram.

But while followers were delighted to see the ‘now and then’ images, several had similar thoughts as they considered the pic uploaded by James.

And that’s because James was completely unrecognisable in the older image… well, maybe unrecognisable as James… as commenters reckoned he looked more like a much-loved rock ballad singer!

James Jordan and fellow ex Strictly star Ola Jordan married in 2003 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Jordan on Instagram

Both James and Ola reminisced about the earlier stages of their marriage to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

However, James’ pic showed him with some seriously long locks… certainly longer than the wild look he grew over lockdown!

The pic also showed James with his left arm clenched around Ola in a tight embrace as she hung onto him.

The dad-of-one hailed her in the post’s caption: “Happy 19th wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife Ola Jordan.

“I will always love you more than you will ever know.

“The only difference now is, there is someone else that loves you as much as I do – Ella.”

However, some followers may argue there is more than one difference between now and then when it comes to James.

That being he no longer resembles Michael Bolton quite so much!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

How fans reacted

Among those to be blown away by James’ former hairstyle was his former Dancing On Ice partner Alexandra Murphy.

She gasped in the comments section: “That hair!!! Happy anniversary you beauties! Xxx.”

Other fans couldn’t get past how much James looked like a certain easy-listening crooner.

“Happy anniversary guys,” one fan began.

“I thought it was Michael Bolton for a minute.”

Another person echoed that thought: “Oh my God I thought it was Michael Bolton there for a min!! Happy anniversary.”

I thought this was Michael Bolton and Amanada Holden to begin with.

And a third agreed: “I thought this was Michael Bolton and Amanada Holden to begin with haha. Happy anniversary.”

But how much Time, Love and Tenderness goes into maintaining a mop like that?

The couple are parents to young daughter Ella (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Ola’s sweet message to James

Ola, however, did not make the same comparison. Instead, she commented on James’ post: “Love you babe.”

By contrast, Ola’s Insta tribute to her fella seemed to be a lot more contemporary.

The sweet selfie showed them both looking into the camera, forehead resting against forehead.

Ola wrote lovingly: “Happy 19th wedding anniversary to us!!! Can’t believe where the time has gone. Love you more than ever.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

