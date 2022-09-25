Strictly fans demand James Jordan become fifth judge as he delivers verdict on stars

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing has hit our screens, and viewers have been praising a new but unofficial judge of the series in former professional James Jordan.

Whilst he doesn’t sit alongside the four judges on the series, the former professional dancer has been sharing his views on social media and he definitely doesn’t mince his words…

Former Strictly professional James Jordan has not held back on his views (Credit: Cover Images)

James Jordan shares his Strictly thoughts

As the new series aired, James has not held back. The star left the show in 2013, but has always been vocal about his time on the programme and his thoughts on the BBC.

As the first performances aired last night, James was quick to share his thoughts and even picked his winner. The dancer praised actor Will Mellor, calling him out: “My winner right there and I call it now!”

However he wasn’t always full of praise, and called out mistakes and “wooden” performances from others. For presenter Kym Marsh in particular he had some criticisms: “Great to open the show and had a really nice feel – reminds me a bit of Jill Halfpenny just not as good yet because week one. Could be fantastic though.

“Overall a bit wooden and to much stillness at – but I won’t be to harsh as week 1 – well done.”

Others who caught his eye for their mistakes included Kaye Adams, who he called “a wonderful person” despite “not the most naturally gifted dancer”.

For last performer Fleur East, James called out her high energy as “a bit uncomfortable to watch”.

He’s also spoken out against the BBC show, especially when they appeared to snub professional dancer Neil Jones. The dancer failed to be paired with a celebrity this series, which James called out as “very strange”.

It’s the fourth time Neil has lost out on dancing with a celebrity in six years, whilst ex-wife Katya has been partnered with a celebrity consistently. This year she partners football legend Tony Adams.

James Jordan left Strictly in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

James to be a fifth judge?

As the show continued and more couples danced, support for James and his opinions grew on social media. Viewers supported his honest critique and have now called for him to be added to the judging panel.

One viewer tweeted: “Why aren’t you a judge? Much better than most of the actual panel (Shirley and Anton).”

Another agreed: “They need to make you the 5th judge.”

A third added: “I’d love to see you as a judge on Strictly James. You would be brilliant.”

“So happy to read your honest measured comments… you would make an excellent judge,” said a fourth.

Some viewers spotted that judge Craig Revel Horwood appeared to be going easy on the celebrities, and have called for James to take over instead. One viewer wrote: “Move over Craig, time to make @The_JamesJordan an offical judge. Least he actually scores 100% honest. As he also does in his feedback after each performance. Like it or not, unlike the rest of them right?”

Others thought he’d be a better fit than newest judge Anton du Beke: “Nothing against Anton but I think I’d rather have @The_JamesJordan as the 4th judge.”

Strictly returns to BBC One, next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

