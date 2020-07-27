James Jordan shows off wild lockdown hair in cute photo with baby daughter

James Jordan has showed off his crazy lockdown hair and his daughter seemed to like it.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro posted a snap to his Instagram Stories showing himself and baby Ella hanging out.

In the picture, James' hair looked very wild as baby Ella smiled.

James Jordan joked Ella liked his wild hair (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did James Jordan say?

James wrote: "She loves my hair," followed by a laughing face emoji.

The dancer welcomed baby Ella in February with his wife Ola Jordan.

Last month, fans said Ella was the spitting image of Ola after James shared a cute photo.

James posted the snap to Instagram showing little Ella pulling a surprised face.

Ola and James Jordan welcomed their daughter in February (Credit: The Photo Access/Cover Images)

He captioned the post: "My little girl is growing so fast."

One person commented: "Adorable. So like her Mummy."

My little girl is growing so fast.

Another wrote: "She looks like her mum."

A third added: "Beautiful bubba, she's the spitting imagine of Ola in this pic."

Meanwhile, back in April, the couple had to take Ella to hospital on the advice of the NHS after she had been struggling to breathe.

Ola and James had to take Ella to the hospital in April (Credit: ITV)

"She's okay now, she's good, but we had a bit of drama last night," Ola told Hello! Magazine. "We had to go on a trip to hospital. I don't know where to start."

James went on: "She hasn't slept for the last couple of days. She's been really unsettled, really miserable.

"She had a lot of saliva in her mouth and it was almost like she couldn't swallow properly. It was like she was choking on her own saliva."

In May, James and Ola appeared on Loose Women with Ella as they spoke about the health scare.

What did James and Ola Jordan say?

The couple introduced their little girl on Loose Women in May (Credit: ITV)

Ola said their daughter had silent reflux, a condition in which stomach acid causes throat discomfort.

Meanwhile, Ola added about parenthood: "It's surreal having a newborn and then being in lockdown not being able to see anyone.

"We really are winging it."

