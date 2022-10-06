James Jordan hits out at ‘pathetic’ Steph’s Packed Lunch for ‘stitching him up’ over his comments on Strictly’s Ellie Simmonds

James Jordan has hit out at “pathetic” Steph’s Packed Lunch for “stitching him up” over his comments about Strictly star Ellie Simmonds.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer came under fire recently for his comments about Ellie.

Ellie was criticised by James (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star James Jordan on Twitter

During the first week of Strictly Come Dancing 2022, James gave his opinion on this year’s crop of contestants.

The outspoken 44-year-old took to Twitter during the show to share his thoughts with his followers.

However, his comments about paralympic gold medallist Ellie were criticised by some as they were deemed “offensive”.

“Ellie! I bloody loved it! Well done Nikita – a full-on routine – great timing and fun. She needs to try and consciously straighten her legs as much as possible,” he tweeted.

“Loved the tricks BUT she needs to believe in herself now. Apart from that it was great and she’s an inspiration.”

James addressed his comments on Steph’s Packed Lunch last week, saying: “I meant it with no malice whatsoever and if it’s offended people they’ve chosen to be offended by it.”

The former Strictly star has now lashed out at Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Channel 4)

James Jordan hits back

During a recent interview with the MailOnline, James admitted that he is “upset” that Ellie may read misconstrued versions of his comments.

James also once more argued that people have chosen to be offended by his comments.

He reiterated that he hadn’t meant his criticism in a “malicious” way.

“I’m quite aware that she has dwarfism and that she can’t have her legs as straight as I can, but if someone’s bending their leg, it’s technically wrong. So I was talking about a technical aspect with the cha-cha-cha and so somebody chose to be offended by that,” he said.

It was at this point that James directed his frustration at Steph’s Packed Lunch.

He accused the show of trying to “stitch me up” when all he had for Ellie was “love” and they’ve “turned it around and made it look negative”.

James hit out at Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: ITV)

James lashes out

“That to me is bad journalism and I should be able to sue them for defamation of character, really, because it’s pathetic that they’ve turned something so positive and nice coming from a nice place in my heart and then made it out to be that I’m attacking her. No, I didn’t,” he said.

When asked if he will actually sue the show, James said no.

“No I couldn’t be bothered but if Steph’s Packed Lunch need to use me for their ratings, I don’t know… maybe they need me to host the show possibly. James’ Packed Lunch,” he said.

He then went on to say that people need to stand up for what’s right. He then said he is glad that he isn’t afraid to say what he believes in.

ED! has contacted reps for Channel 4 for comment.

