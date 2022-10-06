Baffled Strictly: It Takes Two viewers all asking the same thing after last night’s show

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 viewers were left “baffled” after last night’s (October 5) episode of It Takes Two.

The latest installment of the daily show had viewers all asking at the same thing.

Last night’s episode of It Takes Two left viewers baffled (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What happened on Strictly: It Takes Two 2022 yesterday?

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were treated to a jam-packed episode of It Takes Two last night (October 5). Rylan Clark‘s co-host Janette Manrara opened the show with an interview with leaderboard-topping couple Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

They teased their West Side Story themed Waltz which they are currently rehearsing.

Strictly favourite Dianne Buswell also made an appearance alongside DJ partner Tyler West, who stunned viewers with the revelation that he completed the London marathon following Saturday’s show.

Tyler West ran the London marathon less than 24 hours after competing on the dance floor (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The Strictly studio also had a bizarre visit from a dinosaur ahead of Hamza Yassin‘s Jurassic Park themed rumba that he will perform on Saturday’s (October 8) movie themed show.

Viewers have been blown away by Hamza’s dancing, which has even had judge Craig Revel Horwood speculating over whether he has had previous dance experience.

But it was a completely different aspect of the show that got viewers talking yesterday.

During last night’s episode, baffled Strictly viewers took to Twitter to air their confusion about the furniture in the studio. Several viewers were distracted by the seating in the interview area which seemed to constantly change throughout the show.

Spot the difference: a blue sofa was replaced by pink armchairs with no explanation (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

It Takes Two confusion

Eagle-eyed viewers were distracted by the way in which a set-up of a blue sofa and sparkly table appeared to seamlessly switch to pink armchairs and no table. Later on in the show, the layout would then change back with no explanation.

“Why do they keep moving the furniture on It Takes Two?” asked one confused tweeter, tagging #Strictly in the hope of an answer.

“Why are you moving the furniture?” agreed another, also tagging #ItTakesTwo.

A third was equally clueless: “What’s happening with the seating tonight? Armchairs. Then back to the settee?”

The confusion left some viewers to speculate over how much of the show, understood to be mostly live, was being pre-recorded.

“So why do the chairs keep changing on the programme? If some of it is pre-recorded can’t they use the same furniture?” someone tweeted.

