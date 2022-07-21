“Horrified” Ola Jordan has been inundated with support on Instagram after admitting her “shock” over her “mum bod” in candid bikini picture.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star admitted she felt “horrified” and “shocked” by her appearance.

She shared the bikini picture showing herself and her husband James on her Instagram account.

Sharing a picture a friend took, Ola, 39, posted an honest message with the bikini picture.

She wrote: “Hi guys, I wasn’t going to post this picture but I’ve decided to because I’m horrified and so disappointed with myself and by posting it I’m hoping it will help motivate me to do something about it.

“Our friend took this snap of us yesterday trying to stay cool by the pool but OMG… it was a total shock to say the least!

We’re not in our best Strictly shape.

“When did we get ‘mum and dad bods’????

“We know we’re not in our best Strictly shape but hey that’s what happens when you stop dancing for hours every day and have a baby (I just want to know James’ excuse)

“Stay cool everyone.

“I think I need to avoid the ice cream for a while!!!

“Couples That Eat Together Stay Together @jamesjordan1978.”

In the snap Ola and James, 44, posed by the pool.

She wore a hot pink bikini and he wore only cream shorts.

Fans and famous friends were quick to show their support

Love Island star Laura Anderson said: “Stunning as always Ola you were always my Strictly inspo, watching for years. So beautiful and talented and trust me you still are.

“Enjoy your food booze and family time – it’s way more fun than keeping up a six pack let’s be honest.”

Pregnant pal Charlotte Crosby said: “You both still look bloody amazing! Hate to read you put yourself down! You are stunning Ola! And both amazing people and parents.”

Alex Murphy commented: “You two look absolutely perfect. Love you both.”

Actress Ali Bastian wrote: “I love you for posting this! You look beautiful, you guys look fab!”

Ola Jordan was inundated with support after expressing ‘shock’ over bikini picture (Credit: Splash News)

How old is James and Ola’s daughter?

James and Ola are parents to Ella, who turned two earlier this year.

They tried for a baby for three years before conceiving Ella via IVF.

Ola was a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly from 2006-2015.

Husband James appeared between 2006-2013.

Ola recently told OK! that they would “love” to have another child, but “not yet”.

