Strictly’s Ola Jordan stuns in tiny red dress after admitting she was ‘horrified’ by her weight gain

Former Strictly star Ola Jordan looks radiant in her latest Instagram post after struggling with self-esteem in her past.

The star competed as a dancer on Strictly Come Dancing until she left the show in 2015 following a reported falling out behind the scenes. Last night (October 2), the star took to Instagram to show off how she looked in her beautiful red dress.

Despite the ebullient tone of the post’s caption, Ola in the past has been vocal about her issues surrounding body image. She even made an allusion to those concerns in the latest picture she posted.

At the weekend, Ola celebrated her 40th birthday. She posted a picture of her standing in her gorgeous red dress to her Instagram account. In the picture, she pulls a surprised facial expression and has her arms spread out.

She wrote: “Thanks so much to all of you gorgeous people who’ve been sending me happy birthday wishes. I have had an amazing weekend thanks to my wonderful hubby @jamesjordan1978, my family and friends.

Ola Jordan on Instagram

“The hangover is real today let me tell you! But it was worth it.”

Fans and friends alike were quick to compliment the star.

Former footballer Wayne Bridge commented: “Happy birthday. Hope you had a great time.” Meanwhile, a fan commented: “Happy birthday lovely. Looking absolutely gorgeous!!”

Another fan commented: “Happy birthday! They say that life begins at 40! Looking fantastic!”

Elsewhere in the post’s caption, Ola said she didn’t think she would fit into the red dress.

“The big 40!!!” she expressed. “Can’t quite believe I managed to get into this dress but I’m hoping it will distract from the number behind.”

Previous Instagram posts from Ola have also alluded to her having insecurity around her weight.

Ola Jordan with her husband James at a golf tournament in 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly star Ola Jordan on her weight

In July this year, she posted a picture of her and her husband James Jordan standing by a pool.

With both of their stomachs exposed to the camera, Ola wrote: “I wasn’t going to post this picture but I’ve decided to because I’m horrified and so disappointed with myself and by posting it I’m hoping it will help motivate me to do something about it.”

In the same month, Ola appeared on Loose Women with husband James.

When presenter Kaye Adams asked the pair if they felt like they’d let themselves go in light of Ola’s Instagram post, Ola said she felt she had. She told Kaye: “Obviously, I had an amazing body when I was on Strictly. Everyone used to look up to me.

“So, coming to the realisation that it’s not the same and it’s not going to be the same anymore, it’s really hard.”

Ola has appeared on Loose Women multiple times to discuss her relationship with her weight (Credit: YouTube)

Ola had also appeared on Loose Women in 2016 and had discussed her ongoing journey with self-acceptance.

She’d told the panellists about the pressures she used to feel while performing on Strictly and how this worsened her relationship with her body.

“It was very important for me to look the best I could,” she explained at the time. “I did used to go to extremes.”

The star had added: “I wouldn’t say I had an eating disorder. I was never treated for an eating disorder. Obviously, I did go to extremes. I want to open up about that, to show everyone that it was not pretty and girls do go through those things.”

