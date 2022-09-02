James and Ola Jordan facing ‘hard’ decision about daughter Ella’s future

James Jordan and his wife Ola have discussed a big decision they must make about their daughter Ella’s future.

In a recent interview with Hello! magazine, the former Strictly Come Dancing stars admitted they’re having a dilemma.

The couple can’t decide if they want to send their daughter to private or public school when she’s old enough.

The professional dancers share a daughter named Ella together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ola and James Jordan discuss daughter

In the exclusive interview, the couple discussed potty training their two-year-old daughter Ella, selling their family home and a big decision the pair has to make regarding Ella’s schooling.

Ola and James have praised Ella for how well she is doing at potty training.

The pair decided to potty train Ella for her upcoming term at nursery.

They also revealed that they have decided to move out of their current home due to it not being the best place to raise a small child.

She also admitted that the family would love more outdoor space for young Ella to explore and a kitchen which opens out into the garden.

The couple has a big decision to make

Ola and James also began to discuss Ella’s future schooling opportunities.

It’s just one of those things we need to think about.

James said: “We actually wanted to ask our readers how they decided between private school and public school for their children (apart from the financial aspect of course).”

Ola and James asked readers for their opinion about what school they should send Ella to (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He continued: “We’re finding that decision quite hard at the moment because we don’t necessarily have loads of spare money to send her private, but we would find a way to earn it if we felt it was the right decision for Ella.”

Ola added: “It’s just one of those things we need to think about. There are several lovely public schools near us too, so we need to decide what’s best for Ella.”

