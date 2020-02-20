Jack Whitehall 'spotted leaving BRITs with Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross'

Comedian Jack Whitehall excelled in his presenting role at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night (February 18 2020).

After hosting the awards show, Jack let his hair down afterwards and partied with a string of famous faces.

So much so, he was spotted leaving the after-party with model Hana Cross, who is Brooklyn Beckham's ex.

Jack arrived at the after-party after his work as ceremony host (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

In photos obtained by The Sun, Jack, 31, and Hanna, 23, are seen enjoying a drink together at the Warner x Ciroc bash at London's swanky Chiltern Fire House.

A source told the newspaper: "Jack was stood chatting to Hana at the bar for some time and they looked really into each other.

They had some other friends with them but Jack and Hana kept getting drawn back together.

"He seemed very interested in her - to be fair, she looked stunning. They seemed to be making each other laugh."

However, a spokesperson for Jack told ED!: "Jack chatted to numerous people at the party and he and Hana left with a group of friends to go onto another party."

Hana and Jack were seen leaving the party with friends (Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Jack has been linked a number of high-profile female stars including Kate Beckinsale and Paris Hilton.

The comic - who has stood in for Graham Norton on his chatshow in the past - reportedly split with long-term girlfriend, actress Gemma Chan, in 2017.

Prior to his party-going, Jack did a sterling job presenting the BRITs for the third year in a row.

In what was an emotional ceremony, Jack began proceedings by paying tribute to Caroline Flack, who tragically died aged 40 at the weekend.

"Over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITS family, our friend Caroline Flack tragically passed away," he began.

Jack paid tribute to Caroline (Credit: ITV)

"She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family."

Caroline's ex, Harry Styles, was also spotted wearing a 'treat people with kindness' pin, which many thought referenced the tragedy.

On the red carpet as he was entering the bash, Harry, 26, - who dated Caroline when he was 17 - was photographed wearing a black ribbon on his suit.

