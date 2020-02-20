The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 20th February 2020
Harry Styles appears to pay second tribute to Caroline Flack at BRITs

Touching sentiment

By Paul Hirons

Former One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles appeared to pay a second tribute to ex Caroline Flack at the BRIT Awards.

Harry, 26, had already seemed to have paid a touching silent tribute to Caroline, who tragically died aged 40 at the weekend.

Harry wore the pin at the BRITs (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Harry and Caroline dated for three months in 2011 when he was 17 after they met on The X Factor.

The global superstar was spotted wearing a badge at the ceremony, which said "treat people with kindness".

The pin read 'treat people with kindness' (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the evening, Harry appeared to pay tribute to Caroline by having a black ribbon pinned to his blazer, which is believed to be a symbol of remembrance or mourning.

He had also performed his ballad Falling, with many viewers convinced he was singing it for Caroline.

Host Jack Whitehall began the evening's festivities by paying his own tribute to Caroline.

She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun.

"She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun.

"She will be sorely missed," he said.

View this post on Instagram

Anything ... we can literally choose to be anything ....

A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on

The #BeKind hashtag began to trend in the immediate aftermath of Caroline's death.

Based on an Instagram post Caroline shared in December 2019 - which said 'In a world where You can be anything, be kind' - social media users urged others, including online trolls and media outlets, to be kind to each other.

View this post on Instagram

In light of recent tragic events and the ongoing mental health battles faced by so many we feel it’s so important as a brand to use our platform to raise further awareness to mental health and the impacts surrounding this. You honestly NEVER know what goes on behind closed doors and being kind costs nothing. We have created a ‘Be Kind’ tee and will be donating 100% of ALL profits to @samaritanscharity - They are a charity on hand 24/7 to support people who are suffering with mental health and suicidal thoughts. We want to be very clear that as a business In The Style will make no money whatsoever, we have also waved all delivery charges for purchases on the tee as this is solely to raise money and awareness for a very worthy charity and hopefully in light of such devastating news, we can all learn a very valuable lesson that in a world where we can be anything... be kind. ❤️

A post shared by In The Style (@inthestyle) on

Also based on the #BeKind movement, fashion brand In The Style made t-shirts that used Caroline's quote to put on the front.

On its official Instagram feed, the company said: "In light of recent tragic events and the ongoing mental health battles faced by so many we feel it's so important as a brand to use our platform to raise further awareness to mental health and the impact surrounding this.

"You honestly NEVER know what goes on behind closed doors and being kind costs nothing."

It went on to say that it created the 'Be Kind' t-shirt so it could donate all profits to the Samaritans.

The company followed up its initial Instagram post with a tweet, which said: "We just wanted to update everybody on our Be Kind tees.

"You guys have helped us raise OVER £300,000 now for Samaritans.

"We are overwhelmed with your support, kindness and love. This will help so many people who are facing mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

