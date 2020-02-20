Harry Styles appears to pay second tribute to Caroline Flack at BRITs

Former One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles appeared to pay a second tribute to ex Caroline Flack at the BRIT Awards.

Harry, 26, had already seemed to have paid a touching silent tribute to Caroline, who tragically died aged 40 at the weekend.

Harry wore the pin at the BRITs (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Harry and Caroline dated for three months in 2011 when he was 17 after they met on The X Factor.

The global superstar was spotted wearing a badge at the ceremony, which said "treat people with kindness".

The pin read 'treat people with kindness' (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the evening, Harry appeared to pay tribute to Caroline by having a black ribbon pinned to his blazer, which is believed to be a symbol of remembrance or mourning.

He had also performed his ballad Falling, with many viewers convinced he was singing it for Caroline.

Host Jack Whitehall began the evening's festivities by paying his own tribute to Caroline.

She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun.

"She will be sorely missed," he said.

The #BeKind hashtag began to trend in the immediate aftermath of Caroline's death.

Based on an Instagram post Caroline shared in December 2019 - which said 'In a world where You can be anything, be kind' - social media users urged others, including online trolls and media outlets, to be kind to each other.

Also based on the #BeKind movement, fashion brand In The Style made t-shirts that used Caroline's quote to put on the front.

On its official Instagram feed, the company said: "In light of recent tragic events and the ongoing mental health battles faced by so many we feel it's so important as a brand to use our platform to raise further awareness to mental health and the impact surrounding this.

"You honestly NEVER know what goes on behind closed doors and being kind costs nothing."

It went on to say that it created the 'Be Kind' t-shirt so it could donate all profits to the Samaritans.

We just wanted to update everybody on our Be Kind tees. You guys have helped us raise OVER £300,000 now for Samaritans. We are overwhelmed with your support, kindness and love. This will help so many people who are facing mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts ❤️ #BeKind — In The Style (@inthestyleUK) February 19, 2020

The company followed up its initial Instagram post with a tweet, which said: "We just wanted to update everybody on our Be Kind tees.

"You guys have helped us raise OVER £300,000 now for Samaritans.

"We are overwhelmed with your support, kindness and love. This will help so many people who are facing mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

