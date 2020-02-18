BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles pays silent tribute to ex-love Caroline Flack

Harry Styles paid a beautiful silent tribute to his ex Caroline Flack at the BRIT Awards tonight.

Former Love Island host Caroline was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

Taking to the red carpet at the awards show on Tuesday evening, the singer - who dated Caroline when he was 17 - wore a maroon suit with a purple jumper underneath.

Harry had a black ribbon on his blazer in an apparent tribute to Caroline (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Harry appeared to pay tribute to Caroline by having a black ribbon pinned to his blazer, which is believed to be a symbol of remembrance or mourning.

Harry is nominated for two awards - Best British Album for his Fine Line debut and Best British Male Solo Artist.

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news of Caroline's tragic death.

Her family said in a statement at the weekend: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline died at her London flat at the weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

ITV called Caroline a "much-loved member of the Love Island team", adding: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news."

The channel also revealed it was in "close contact" with Caroline and were "constantly offering her assistance and help".

Before her death, Caroline was reportedly distraught over the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to pursue her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Following the news of her death, Lewis paid tribute to Caroline and said his "heart is broken".

He wrote on Instagram: "I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don't think about anything else when I am with you.'

"I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

