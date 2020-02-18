BRIT Awards 2020: Viewers 'in tears' over tribute to Caroline Flack

Viewers were left emotional over Jack Whitehall's tribute to late presenter Caroline Flack during the BRIT Awards tonight.

Former Love Island host Caroline was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

At the start of the show, Jack paid tribute to Caroline calling her a "kind and vibrant person".

Jack paid tribute to Caroline (Credit: ITV)

He said: "Over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITS family, our friend Caroline Flack tragically passed away.

"She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family."

Singer Lewis Capaldi then performed his hit song, Someone You Loved.

Viewers were left in tears over the tribute.

Caroline speech then going on to ‘someone you loved! That got me 😭😭#BRITs — Erin (@e_erber) February 18, 2020

That speech about Caroline Flack got me emosh. 😢 #brits #Brits2020 — Josh (@Joshlovesit19) February 18, 2020

What a beautiful tribute to the passing of Caroline Flack 💖 #brits — Jessica 🌻 (@JessKarLinnell) February 18, 2020

Caroline Flack tribute then Lewis Capaldi with someone you loved, way to make us cry 😭 #Brits2020 #BRITs — ! (@TVrealitysoaps) February 18, 2020

Caroline tribute to then Lewis Capaldi singing, my heart 😭 #BRITs — soph (@diannejoesugg_) February 18, 2020

It comes after Caroline's ex Harry Styles appeared to pay tribute to her on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

Harry appeared to pay tribute to Caroline by having a black ribbon pinned to his blazer, which is believed to be a symbol of remembrance or mourning.

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news of Caroline's tragic death.

Caroline died at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Her family said in a statement at the weekend: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

ITV called Caroline a "much-loved member of the Love Island team", adding: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news."

The channel also revealed it was in "close contact" with Caroline and were "constantly offering her assistance and help".

Before her death, Caroline was reportedly distraught over the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to pursue her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

An inquest into the star's death will be held on Wednesday (February 19).

