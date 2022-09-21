Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been defended by Piers Morgan amid the ‘queue-jumping’ scandal.

TalkTV presenter Piers branded a petition calling for the pair to be fired from This Morning “ridiculous”.

Over 25,000 people have signed the petition after it was alleged that they jumped the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

The pair have defended themselves against the accusations claiming they were working as members of the media (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘queue-jumping’ backlash

This Morning presenters Holly and Phil have faced much scrutiny over the past few days after viewers accused them of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state before her state funeral.

Instead of waiting hours in line with the public, footage of the presenters entering from a different queue emerged online.

However, both ITV bosses and the presenters have denied jumping the queue and insisted they were there for work purposes.

But straightaway, fans took to social media to express their disappointment in Holly and Phil.

Since the accusations, the pair have been relentlessly trolled online.

Simultaneously, a petition was even set up calling for them to be fired from the popular daytime show.

None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue, and no one filed past the queen.

However, Holly and Phil released a statement on This Morning yesterday where Holly said they were there “strictly for reporting”.

A petition to have Holly and Phillip sacked from This Morning has reached 25,000 signatures (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

She said: “We were given official permission to access the hall. It was strictly for reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back.

“In contrast, those paying respect stood on a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue, and no one filed past the Queen.”

This Morning also issued a statement on their social media accounts which read: “We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme. They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state.”

Piers defends the presenters

On his TalkTV show Uncensored, Piers Morgan defended the presenters saying they were “the subject of a ridiculously over the top campaign”.

Piers stated: “There are 25,000 people that have signed to have them fired.”

He then continued: “Of course they shouldn’t be fired – it’s ridiculous!

“It may have been a misjudgement – I said myself on this show, I don’t think anyone should have been jumping the queue full stop, whoever you are unless you’re a world leader or there’s a time issue.”

“Full disclosure – I’m a good friend of Holly’s, I feel very sorry for her. She’s absolutely distraught, I think, about the reaction,” he added.

However, fellow presenter Piers came to their defence (Credit: Talk TV)

“I genuinely think in her head that there was a blurring of the line about work.

“If you’re working and you’re covering it, I think a lot of journalists went through there.

“I know other journalists who did it and haven’t been subjected to all of this.”

