Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s “queue-jump” scandal has taken a fresh turn, with Brits flooding to offer their support to the This Morning presenters.

The pair have come under intense scrutiny amid allegations from the public they “skipped the queue” to see the Queen lying in state.

However, retuning to work yesterday (September 20), Holly and Phil addressed the scandal and insisted they were there in a work capacity.

Now the tide appears to be turning for the pair, with supporters urging “keyboard warriors” to “be kind”.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield backed in ‘queue-jump’ scandal

After intense scrutiny, fans of Holly and Phil have come out in support of the pair.

“Whatever happens I like Phil and Holly on This Morning,” said one. “As the old saying goes we should be kind to people.”

A second said: “Leave them alone they were working – what about all MPs who jumped the queue?”

“You may not like them but these nasty comments could be doing a lot of damage to their mental health. Please be kind,” urged another.

“From what I saw yesterday they were invited with other media and stood on balcony at the side. They wasn’t in the main queue so didn’t push in.,” said another.

“I’m no Holly or Schofe fan but they were there as media reporters for This Morning!!!” slammed another.

“ALL media reporters were queue jumped for obvious reasons!!! What publication or media production would pay by the hour for them to stand in a ridiculous queue for X amount of hours??” they added.

“I love Phil and Holly,” said another in response to calls for them to be axed. “They cheer up my morning. Think they are brilliant.”

Holly and Phil break silence

On Tuesday, Holly and Phil aired the VT they had been filming at the Queen’s lying in state.

Holly added a voiceover to the tape, insisting they did not jump the queue.

Speaking about the visit, Holly said: “It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges.”

Holly said that in contrast, those paying their respects were able to walk along the carpet and take a brief pause at the coffin.

She added: “None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue.

“We of course respected those rules. However we realise that it may have looked like something else. Therefore we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump the queue.”

