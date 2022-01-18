Good Morning Britain fans have called for the show to replace Richard Madeley as host.

The 65-year-old presenter has become a regular addition on the ITV programme in recent months.

However, some viewers have seemingly had enough of Richard on the news desk.

Richard Madeley hosting Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain

The star joined Susanna Reid on the ITV panel earlier today (January 18).

Richard has become a regular face on the show following the departure of Piers Morgan.

But it appears some viewers are far from impressed with Richard’s presenting style.

Taking to Twitter today, some fans demanded for other hosts to replace the star on the desk.

One suggested: “I like Adil Ray he’s more better than Richard Madeley who gets a straight answers out of the government ministers.”

A second agreed: “Not when you have that Richard Madeley on can’t wait for Adil Ray to be on there tomorrow morning.”

Viewers are seemingly fed up of Richard (Credit: ITV)

In addition, one called for Richard Bacon to return as host.

The user shared: “@GMB is that you have got? Asking the same questions to different day after day after day!! And Richard Madeley BORING!!! Bring back Richard Bacon #turningoff.”

Meanwhile, others simply appeared infuriated over Richard’s presenting.

Bring back Richard Bacon!

During the show, one tweeted: “Why do @GMB insist on having Richard Madeley on? He’s pathetic. Desperately trying to defend Johnson all the time. Makes my blood boil.”

Another complained: “Fed up with Richard Madeley forcing his opinion when on #GMB he needs out.”

A third posted: “If I watch @GMB one more time and Richard shuts people down without letting them have it out I’ll throw my cuppa through the tele, bring back @piersmorgan.”

Some viewers praised Richard…

However, Richard appears to be a hit with other viewers.

“@richardm56 what a delight you are on GMB Richard. Thank you,” one fan wrote today.

A second praised the host, saying: “Richard Madeley actually with some good points about choices of the BBC. Surprising! #GMB.”

It comes after the star recently angered viewers for “defending Boris Johnson” on the show.

