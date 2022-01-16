Richard Madeley’s cheating past before finding love with wife Judy: ‘I was a very young man’

TV presenter Richard Madeley met – and married – the love of his life in Judy Finnigan. But were you aware he has previously opened up about cheating on his first wife?

The 65-year-old GMB and former This Morning host appears in a repeat of Tipping Point: Lucky Stars this weekend.

And no doubt the popular telly fave’s ITV game show showing will generate plenty of Google searches about his life and loves.

And so, in his own words from 2009, here’s what Richard had to say about his love life before Judy on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

What has Richard Madeley previously admitted about cheating on his first wife?

Richard was married to first wife Lynda for six years in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Junior news reporter Richard was just 21 when they wed.

However, the course of young love never did run smooth – according to Richard himself.

He told Piers that he and Lynda came to realise early on in their marriage they might not be a great match.

Richard said: “We’d only lived together for a while and then we got married – I pushed for it – and then my dad died.

“In any marriage that would have been a very bad start and it quickly became clear to both of us that we weren’t suited at all and things started to fall apart.”

Asked directly about cheating, Richard ‘fessed up to seeing other women.

How many times did Richard cheat?

Richard replied to Piers he had “lots” and “numerous” affairs.

He revealed: “Probably in the space of about five years… about 10.”

It’s wrong to have affairs. But I was a very young man.

Richard added he felt “very lonely” at the time and reckons he “clung” to Lynda.

He reflected: “Although the marriage had some very happy moments, there was a lot of negativity in it.

“I’m not using that as an excuse. It’s wrong to have affairs. But I was a very young man.”

How did Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan meet?

The TV power couple first met when they worked together on a rugby league show for ITV.

Both were married at the time. But they have remained devoted to one another ever since.

Indeed, Richard believes they would be finished if either he or Judy strayed.

He previously said: “I think it’s incredible that I’ve been fortunate enough to meet the woman I love.

“I know happy marriages come in different shapes and guises but I like the fact we’re both possessive of one another.

“If Judy or I were to have an affair, it would be the end.”

