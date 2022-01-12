Richard Madeley under fire on GMB for ‘defending’ Boris Johnson over No10 ‘parties’

Richard Madeley has been criticised by Good Morning Britain viewers for seemingly defending Boris Johnson.

The 65-year-old host appeared on the ITV programme today (January 12) alongside Susanna Reid.

During the show, the pair were joined by guests as they discussed the latest news on the Downing Street party claims.

Richard Madeley spoke about Boris Johnson on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain

According to recent reports, around 40 staff members are said to have attended a “party” at Downing Street on May 20 last year.

Boris and his wife Carrie both are said to have joined.

Discussing the reports on GMB, Richard and Susanna were joined by journalists Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire.

Andrew went on to suggest that many Conservatives won’t defend the PM over the reports.

However, Richard pointed out that MP Michael Fabricant appeared to back Boris.

The show went on to play a recent clip of the Tory MP defending the No10 parties on LBC.

Richard and Susanna discussed the latest headlines (Credit: ITV)

Soon after the video, Richard shared: “Some of the other defenders – we have had a few on here this morning – are saying COVID and the pandemic was a totally unforeseeable international crisis…

“Boris didn’t do too badly in dealing with it, he had the vaccine rollout and the foresight to order loads of vaccines. We need to cut him some slack.

“Yes, he has a made a mistake but he has done a lot of good over the last 18 months to two years, so we should give some credit for that. Any wriggle room there?”

Susanna later said: “I wonder if you got a fix penalty notice on May 20, 2020 could you say to the police, ‘Look at all the good I’ve done.'”

Richard causes a stir with viewers

However, some viewers took issue with Richard’s point and accused him of defending Boris.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “#GMB cannot believe Richard is defending the actions of the PM. Boris is a lunatic!”

Another added: “Richard Madeley is unbearable! Is he seriously defending Bozo? Get off my telly #GMB.”

A third wrote: “#gmb It’s not Richard Madeley’s job as a journalist to call Boris Johnson a liar apparently. It absolutely is. If you don’t, you’re complicit.”

A fourth responded: “He’s his mate. He loves good old Boris.”

In addition, a fifth shared: “You know it’s Johnson’s last stand if the only ones defending him are Fabricant and Richard Madeley #GMB.”

A sixth claimed: “Richard, how about a little reminder that up until now #BorisJohnson has been sacked from every job he has ever hell… for lying.”

However, other viewers appeared infuriated over Boris’ actions.

“Got to resign immediately!,” one fumed.

Another commented: “We need his own party to get rid of him as you’ll never get him out otherwise. He will never go voluntarily.”

