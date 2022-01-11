Good Morning Britain viewers have slammed Richard Madeley over his behaviour during an interview with David Ginola on today’s show (Tuesday, January 11).

The I’m A Celebrity campmates were reunited for the first time since their time in Gwrych Castle on the show this morning.

Richard Madeley behaviour on Good Morning Britain

Susanna was shocked at Richard’s French swearing (Credit: ITV)

Richard and his co-host Susanna Reid welcomed David and his partner Maëva Denat onto GMB this morning. Within seconds of the interview starting, Richard stunned Susanna, and viewers, with a rude French word he’d learned.

“They’ve battled hunger, sleep deprivation, and the elements together, and now former castle campmates Richard and David Ginola can be reunited,” Susanna said.

“We can, I’m very excited,” Richard said. The pair then introduced David and Maëva, who were video-calling in from Marseille, France.

“Bonjour, mon ami, ça va?” Richard asked as David appeared on screen. “It’s lovely to see you,” he continued. It was at this point that Richard tested out the naughty French word.

“Listen, the Clink, where we were together for the first three or four days, the prison, it was merde, wasn’t it. Absolute merde.”

Susanna then burst out laughing, surprised at her co-host’s language.

How did Good Morning Britain viewers react to Richard Madeley?

Viewers weren’t impressed with Richard’s behaviour on the show (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Susanna and David saw the funny side of Richard’s swearing (albeit in French), some viewers were not amused.

“Did Richard Madeley just say [bleep] in French live on air?” one stunned viewer asked.

“Is it appropriate Richard Madeley to swear on live television before 9:00am? Doing so in French is no excuse,” another grumbled.

“Richard Madeley thinking it’s perfectly fine to swear on live TV in the morning just because he’s doing it in French to David Ginola. ‘The Clink was merde wasn’t it, it was merde!’ Unacceptable,” a third angrily tweeted.

“@richardm56 saying ‘Merde!’ live on air! Terrible words for day time telly! Shocking @GMB! Even @susannareid100 was so shocked!” another wrote.

What else was said on GMB?

David spoke about his time on I’m A Celebrity today (Credit: ITV)

Once the laughter from Richard’s swearing subsided, David went on to speak about his time in Gwrych Castle.

“The time we spent together, we didn’t know each other, and we met in very, very difficult conditions,” David said. “That’s very good for bonding.”

David then went on to talk about some of the difficulties they had in the camp. “Honestly, Richard, you were an example to the rest of us, doing so many things in the camp,” he said.

“Oh, I don’t know about that,” Richard said humbly. “We were all very much in it together.”

David then said that Richard leaving the camp through illness scared the campmates “a lot”.

“You see Richard? The impact you have on people,” David said with a smile. Richard then revealed that the reason he left the camp was down to dehydration.

David said that he would do I’m A Celebrity again, but only without Covid and the isolation affecting it.

“It was an amazing experience,” he said.

