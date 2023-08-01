Fred Sirieix issues fresh blow over the future of ITV’s Road Trip after Gino D’Acampo’s exit

Fred Sirieix has spoken out about whether fans can expect a new series of ITV’s Road Trip series following Gino D’Acampo‘s shock exit.

The First Dates star, 51, and Gino, 47, both starred on the bit ITV show alongside fiery chef Gordon Ramsay. However, in March, Gino announced he would be quitting the travel show after three series, hinting to fans that contract negotiations had been “stressful”.

And now, Gino’s former co-star Fred has shared his thoughts on if the show could ever come back – even without Gino.

The trio fronted the travel show on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix breaks silence on new series of ITV’s Road Trip

Fred is gearing up for his new BBC series Ultimate Wedding Planner. On the show, he is a judge alongside Dragons’ Den’s Sara Davies and Raj Somaiya. And in a new interview, the TV fave has spoken out about the future of Road Trip.

He told Metro: “I mean, the thing is, we couldn’t get the dates together. So we can’t we can’t do the show anymore, unfortunately. So yeah, that’s all I can say. And I have to say there’s nothing else to say.”

Gino quit the show earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix to do Road Trip without Gino?

When quizzed if he could do a travel show with just Gordon, Fred insisted the programme couldn’t carry on without Gino.

So we can’t we can’t do the show anymore, unfortunately.

“I mean, the question is not that. I mean, we couldn’t get, like I said to you, we couldn’t wait to get the dates together,” he said. “And so we’re not doing Gino, Gordon and Fred anymore, because we’re not gonna get the dates.”

Gino claimed contract negations were ‘stressful’ (Credit: ITV)

Gino talks Road Trip

Despite stepping away from the show, back in April Gino revealed that he hasn’t turned his back on the idea of reuniting with Gordon and Fred completely.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain he explained that the production of Road Trip was constantly being moved. As a result Gino said he quit the show after he’d been told to keep May free for filming, only for it to be moved to the end of the year.

He claimed that he and Fred were both left in the same predicament. Suddenly they had no work planned for May, having been told in January they’d be filming throughout the month. He was then left “stressed” to learn the dates had changed again.

