‘Such a shame you felt compelled to do this’: ITV star supports James Martin after ‘bullying’ allegations

Chef James Martin has been supported by First Dates star Fred Sirieix amid the recent ‘bullying’ allegations.

Fred’s comments follow claims about James’ alleged “bullying” behaviour when filming his Spanish Adventure show.

The Saturday Morning host broke his silence yesterday (Thursday, July 27) over the allegations and shared his thoughts and apologies on social media.

Taking to Instagram, James said: “Firstly, I would like to publicly and sincerely apologise to the crew involved in this incident, as I did at the time.

“I have always strived to keep my private life private. However, since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement.”

In his statement, he listed events that all added up and culminated in his indiscretion in early 2018. James spoke of a cancer diagnosis, the loss of a grandparent and a robbery, which all happened in the lead-up to the 2018 event.

What Fred Sirieix said

Fred was among the first stars to comment, with the TV matchmaker commenting: “Such a shame you felt compelled to do this. Keep your head up. I’m looking forward to your next show and to see you again x.”

Fans of James and Fred commented on the maître d’hôtel’s reply thanking him for speaking up. Fred appeared on a Christmas special of James’ Saturday Morning show.

Other celebrity pals commented on the post, showing him support and love.

Celebrities rally behind

Presenter Denise Van Outen said: “James & @ralph_loulabelle I love you both so much! You’ve always made me feel welcome and you know hanging out with you guys on your show with your brilliant team is one of my highlights of the year.

“I’m so sorry this has been put out into the public domain, when I know you’ve already apologised in private. Sending loads of love to you guys. Can’t wait to see you soon.”

Fellow chef Atul Kochhar added: “James – you really didn’t had to explain yourself to anyone but this shows your humility and humbleness. I have known you over 30 years as a friend, mentor, guide and as a brother.

“You are the kindest person I know. You have always contributed positive things to people’s lives and will continue to do that. I know for fact while working on different TV programmes with you that your crew loves you and adores you. You are a GEM and a hero to millions in this country. Chin up my brother, wear that beautiful smile and get on with cooking – don’t burn the food – guests are waiting in the dining room.

“Lots of love & hugs to you from me and my family.”

