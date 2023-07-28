Sara Davies announces ‘wedding’ news with Fred Sirieix, and fans are delighted: ‘Can’t wait!’

Dragons’ Den mogul Sara Davies and First Dates star Fred Sirieix are paring up to make wedding dreams come true and fans are thrilled by the news.

A trailer for the duo’s new BBC Two show Ultimate Wedding Planner has dropped. Ultimate Wedding Planner will see the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and famous French maître d’hôtel helping six loving couples tie the knot.

It’s more complex, though; the co-hosts will lead a team of eight planners, all competing to plan the best wedding for the contestants.

Did we mention they only have three days to do it?

What’s in store

Sara shared the short trailer on her Instagram with the caption: “The trailer is out…..! How absolutely awesome does the show look!?! Mark your diaries -Watch #UltimateWeddingPlanner on #iPlayer from 8 August!”

She added: “Witness all the drama as six brave couples let our aspiring planners take control of their special day in our new series, made by BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions.

“Hailing from Powys, Belfast, Hull, Leicestershire, London, Plymouth, Kent and Luton – who will be crowned the Ultimate Wedding Planner?”

The trailer had fans in fits of laughter as, along with the glamour and excitement of wedding planning, it definitely shows the lows and the stresses.

Horses peeing, “tacky” decorations, live animals, and cakes as high as the eye can see – it has it all.

Sara Davies joined Dragons’ Den in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Viewers cannot wait

One fan said: “I can’t wait to watch this.”

An eager viewer commented: “I’ve set my reminder on for this” while another chimed in: “Looks amazing! Can’t wait to watch.”

A bride to be added: “When you love @saradaviescc and you’re also planning your wedding.”

Looks amazing! Can’t wait to watch.

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara shared her excitement and commented: “This looks incredible!”

Along with Sara and Fred as judges, will be wedding and event expert Raj Somaiya. The eight hopeful planners are Berni, Chantelle, Charlene, Jack, Natasha, Shabana, Toby and Yasmin.

When did Sara Davies join Dragons’ Den?

Sara joined Dragons’ Den in 2019. She was 35 when she joined and at the time was the youngest ever Dragon.

She lost that title to a then 28 Steven Bartlett when he joined in 2021.

