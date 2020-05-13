Emmerdale fans beg Adam Thomas to return to soap as he looks back over TV career

Emmerdale fans have begged Adam Thomas to return to the soap as he looked back over his TV career on social media.

Adam, who played Adam Barton on the ITV soap, posted a series of pictures to his Instagram account.

The photos were from his TV career, where he starred in Waterloo Road, Emmerdale, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here: Extra Camp and India: Mancs in Mubai.

Adam captioned the post: "Thankful for every opportunity I've had in my career! I've been very lucky, yet worked my [bleep] off to get where I am and I've still got a long way to go... not often I look back but looking through these pictures fills me with pride.

"From Waterloo Road, Emmerdale, Extra Camp and my favourite job of all working with these two special people Scott Thomas and Ryan Thomas and the main man himself, my dad!

"I literally can not wait to see what the future holds. I believe what you put into the world you shall receive and I chose love.

"#Mancsinmumbai tonight 8pm! You can also catch Donte on BBC iPlayer."

What did fans say about Adam returning to Emmerdale?

Adam played Adam Barton in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Fans commented on the post begging for Adam to return to Emmerdale.

One wrote: "But when are you going back to Emmerdale though? That is the question."

A second commented: "Be nice to see you back in Emmerdale."

A third added: "You boys are very hard on yourself. You are a brilliant actor. Would love to see you back in Emmerdale reunited with Victoria one day."

Another said: "We need you back on Emmerdale!"

Fans also said they would love to see Waterloo Road brought back to screens.

Adam famously played Donte Charles in BBC's Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

One wrote: "Waterloo Road needs to come back, still the best show to exist!"

A second commented: "I love Waterloo Road. I think it should come back."

Adam's TV career

Before joining Emmerdale, Adam had small roles in Casualty and Doctors before being cast in Waterloo Road.

He played Donte Charles from series one to four and was one of the show's main characters.

Adam left the BBC school drama in 2009 and went on to join Emmerdale. He then left the ITV soap in 2018.

Adam, Scott, Ryan and Dougie all star in India: Mancs in Mumbai (Credit: ITV)

Last year he hosted I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp alongside Emily Atack.

Currently he is starring in Mancs in Mumbai with his dad Dougie and brothers, Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and Love Island star Scott Thomas.

The series follows the family as they go to India to discover more about their family roots.

