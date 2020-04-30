Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai viewers demand ITV change show format after first episode

Telly fans are calling for one big change to new ITV show Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai after the first episode wowed viewers last night.

The two-part series follows former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and his brothers Adam and Scott as they join their dad, Dougie, in a journey to India to discover more about their family roots.

Viewers are calling for Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai to be longer (Credit: ITV)

Getting underway last night (Wednesday, April 29), the show proved a hit. Viewers loved the Thomases' relationship and praised them for being a joy to watch.

One complaint

Such was the outpouring of praise for the programme that viewers all had just one complaint - it's not on for long enough!

The show follows the Thomas brothers and their dad tracing their family roots in India (Credit: ITV)

On Twitter, they called for a switch-up in the show's format.

One said: "Brilliant show!! Half an hour isn't long enough. #mancsinmumbai."

Gutted it was only on for half a hour!

Another wrote: "Half hour wasn't long enough for #mancsinmumbai, loved it."

"#mancsinmumbai the best start to the series," tweeted a third, adding: "I was gutted it was only on for half a hour!"

Someone else said: "Loved watching #mancsinmumbai wish the episodes were longer. Can't wait for next week. @ryanjamesthomas @scottyspecial @adamthomas21."

"@ryanjamesthomas @scottyspecial @adamthomas21 so funny and uplifting," said a fifth with a crying-laughing emoji. "Should be on longer than half hour... #mancsinmumbai... 'dis is sick yo' #fellowmanc you even made my mum laugh."

"Well #mancsinmumbai should have been on longer, most I've laughed in a long time!" said another. "Loved it @ryanjamesthomas @scottyspecial @adamthomas21."

In the first episode, the Thomas brothers visited the school once attended by their grandfather, Dougie's dad, who was born in Mumbai.

A crash course in Mancunian

After hearing a few words in the local language from the schoolchildren, Ryan and his brothers decided to give them a crash course in speaking authentic Mancunian.

"We want to teach you a bit of our English, from Manchester. So if we're saying hello to our brothers, our family, we say, 'Hello, our kid'."

The Thomases visited the school their grandfather attended as a child (Credit: ITV)

The class chorused back: "Hello our kid!"

Scott then told the gathered youngsters, "If we think something's good we say, 'It's sick that'" and the foursome burst out laughing as the pupils repeated the phrase.

- Ryan and his family return to screens for part two of Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 6) at 8pm on ITV

