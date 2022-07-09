The death of Declan Donnelly‘s brother has seen an outpouring of grief on Twitter, with Ant McPartlin breaking his silence to pay tribute earlier today (July 9).

Dec confirmed the death of his beloved brother yesterday afternoon (July 8).

Earlier today, a friend claimed that Dermott had complained of a headache before collapsing and being taken to hospital.

It’s claimed he suffered “bleeding on the brain” as the friend – a fellow priest – detailed the last time he saw Father Dermott.

Now Ant McPartlin has paid tribute to the man he has called his “friend”.

Ant McPartlin has paid tribute to Declan’s brother Dermott Donnelly on Twitter (Credit: Splash News)

Ant pays tribute to Declan Donnelly’s brother on Twitter

Dec’s telly partner and best friend Ant shared a heartbreaking tribute earlier today.

Posting on the Twitter account he shares with Declan Donnelly, he called Father Dermott the “kindest, wisest man I knew”.

Ant said: “Fr Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew. Rest in peace my friend.

You will never be forgotten.”

He then extended his support to grieving Dec and the rest of the Donnelly family.

“My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family,” he said.

Ant concluded sadly: “The world has lost a special man. X A.”

Father Dermott Donnelly sadly died yesterday aged 55 (Credit: Splash News)

Dec breaks his silence

Dec confirmed the sad news of his brother’s death at the age of just 55 yesterday.

He said: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.

Declan had come to be with him and their mum was there as well, I saw her at the hospital and it was so hard for her, a mother seeing her dying son.

“We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated.”

Priest reveals Dermott’s final moments

Father Dermott’s friend, Father Maung, said that he saw Dec’s beloved brother at the hospital before he died.

He alleged: “He was hardly breathing in the bed, it was so sad. They think he had bleeding on the brain.

“Declan had come to be with him and their mum was there as well, I saw her at the hospital and it was so hard for her, a mother seeing her dying son.

“When she hugged me, I knew how much she was suffering.”

