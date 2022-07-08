Dec Donnelly has broken his silence following his brother Dermott’s sad death today.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star’s priest brother Dermott had been taken to hospital and was “extremely unwell”, reports claimed.

Shortly after, a statement from the Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle confirmed Dermott’s sad death.

Dermott died ‘peacefully’ with his ‘family and close friends’ by his side (Credit: Splash News)

Taking to Twitter today, Dec said: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.

“We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated.”

A spokesman for Dec also told us: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital surrounded by his family and close friends.

“We ask for the utmost privacy for the Donnelly family at this difficult time.”

It comes after the Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle issued an emotional statement.

Declan Donnelly has released a statement about his brother Dermott’s death (Credit: Splash News)

It read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.

We ask for the utmost privacy for the Donnelly family at this difficult time.

“This has come as a great shock to all of us. Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.

“Funeral arrangements will follow when finalised.”

Earlier on Friday, a statement from the Stanley, Dipton & Byermoor Catholic Parishes confirmed Dermott was in hospital.

The message shared on Facebook read: “Please pray for Father Dermott who is extremely unwell in hospital.

“Please be respectful to Father Dermott and his family at this difficult time, we will update you as and when we receive the most up to date information verified by the Diocese.”

According to reports, Dec had “raced” to his brother’s bedside in hospital.

Dec has a close-knit family and has six siblings.

