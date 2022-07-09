Declan Donnelly’s brother Father Dermott died after “bleeding on the brain”, a fellow priest has claimed today (July 9).

Father Maung, who worked alongside Dermott at St Joseph’s Church in Stanley, County Durham, claimed he saw Father Dermott in hospital before his tragic death.

Alleging that he’d suffered from a headache before collapsing, he paid tribute to a “kind priest” and “good guy”.

Declan Donnelly said he was ‘beyond devastated’ as he confirmed the death of his brother Dermott (Credit: Splash News)

Declan Donnelly breaks silence on brother Dermott’s death

Dec confirmed Dermott’s death on Twitter late yesterday afternoon (July 8).

Paying tribute to his elder brother, Dec said that he was “beyond devastated”.

Read more: Simon Cowell issues plea to ITV over Ant and Dec

He said: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.

Father Dermott was hardly breathing in the bed, it was so sad.

“We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated.”

Friend claimed Dermott had ‘bleeding on the brain’

New details of Father Dermott’s death started to emerge this morning.

According to the Mirror, Dec and his mum Anne were at Dermott’s bedside when he died.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 line-up here

Father Maung claimed: “He was hardly breathing in the bed, it was so sad. They think he had bleeding on the brain.

“Declan had come to be with him and their mum was there as well, I saw her at the hospital and it was so hard for her, a mother seeing her dying son. When she hugged me, I knew how much she was suffering.”

Father Dermott Donnelly suffered ‘bleeding on the brain’, it has been claimed (Credit: Splash News)

‘Headache’ before ‘collapsing’

Paying tribute to Father Dermott, Father Maung praised Dermott’s community work.

He revealed that he ran the “youth village” and was “such a good guy” who “inspired” Father Maung.

Father Maung also alleged that it was at the youth village that Father Dermott started to complain of headaches.

“He ran the youth village, I think that is where he was when he said that he had a headache. Later they found that he had collapsed,” he claimed.

Father Dermott died after being rushed to hospital after falling “extremely unwell”.

ED! has contacted a rep for Dec for a comment on this story.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.