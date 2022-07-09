Dermott Donnelly smiling and Declan looking sad
Declan Donnelly’s brother Dermott died after ‘bleed on the brain’, fellow priest claims

He also paid tribute to Dermott, calling him a 'good man'

By Nancy Brown

Declan Donnelly’s brother Father Dermott died after “bleeding on the brain”, a fellow priest has claimed today (July 9).

Father Maung, who worked alongside Dermott at St Joseph’s Church in Stanley, County Durham, claimed he saw Father Dermott in hospital before his tragic death.

Alleging that he’d suffered from a headache before collapsing, he paid tribute to a “kind priest” and “good guy”.

Declan Donnelly looking sad
Declan Donnelly said he was ‘beyond devastated’ as he confirmed the death of his brother Dermott (Credit: Splash News)

Declan Donnelly breaks silence on brother Dermott’s death

Dec confirmed Dermott’s death on Twitter late yesterday afternoon (July 8).

Paying tribute to his elder brother, Dec said that he was “beyond devastated”.

He said: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.

Father Dermott was hardly breathing in the bed, it was so sad.

“We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated.”

Friend claimed Dermott had ‘bleeding on the brain’

New details of Father Dermott’s death started to emerge this morning.

According to the Mirror, Dec and his mum Anne were at Dermott’s bedside when he died.

Father Maung claimed: “He was hardly breathing in the bed, it was so sad. They think he had bleeding on the brain.

“Declan had come to be with him and their mum was there as well, I saw her at the hospital and it was so hard for her, a mother seeing her dying son. When she hugged me, I knew how much she was suffering.”

Dermott Donnelly smiling at Ant McPartlin's wedding
Father Dermott Donnelly suffered ‘bleeding on the brain’, it has been claimed (Credit: Splash News)

‘Headache’ before ‘collapsing’

Paying tribute to Father Dermott, Father Maung praised Dermott’s community work.

He revealed that he ran the “youth village” and was “such a good guy” who “inspired” Father Maung.

Father Maung also alleged that it was at the youth village that Father Dermott started to complain of headaches.

“He ran the youth village, I think that is where he was when he said that he had a headache. Later they found that he had collapsed,” he claimed.

Father Dermott died after being rushed to hospital after falling “extremely unwell”.

ED! has contacted a rep for Dec for a comment on this story.

