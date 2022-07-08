Declan Donnelly’s brother has died at the age of 55 after falling “extremely unwell”.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway star Dec, 46, had reportedly rushed to the bedside of his brother, Father Dermott, a priest.

Reports claimed that he collapsed and was taken to North Durham Hospital where he was described as being ‘seriously ill’.

Now, a statement has sadly confirmed his death.

It was reported that Dec had rushed to his brother’s bedside (Credit: Splash News)

Declan Donnelly’s brother dies

The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle confirmed the devastating news in a statement on Friday.

It read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.

“This has come as a great shock to all of us. Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.

“Funeral arrangements will follow when finalised.”

It comes shortly after a statement posted on Facebook revealed Father Dermott’s illness.

The statement, from the Stanley, Dipton & Byermoor Catholic Parishes, read: “Please pray for Father Dermott who is extremely unwell in hospital.

“Between 6pm-7pm there will be a period of time before the Blessed Sacrament so that we can come together as a community in St Joseph’s Church to pray for Father Dermott’s welfare.

“Please be respectful to Father Dermott and his family at this difficult time, we will update you as and when we receive the most up to date information verified by the Diocese.”

The Sun reported at the time that Dec “raced” home to be with his brother and the rest of their family.

Declan Donnelly’s brother Father Dermott has sadly died aged 55 (Credit: Splash News)

How many siblings does Declan Donnelly have?

Dec is the youngest of seven brothers and sisters – and they’re a super close family.

I knew right there and then that the priesthood wasn’t for me.

Father Dermott conducted Dec’s wedding to Ali Astall in 2015 – and Dec revealed he almost followed his brother into the priesthood.

He previously said: “When I was about 14 I did briefly consider following in his footsteps.

“Then, one day, I got the bus home from school and it was full of lasses from the local girls’ school, Sacred Heart.

“I knew right there and then that the priesthood wasn’t for me.”

