Concerned fans say same thing as Declan Donnelly is pictured carrying his brother’s coffin at funeral

Declan Donnelly attended his brother Father Dermott’s mass yesterday (July 28), with the Saturday Night Takeaway star fighting back tears as he acted as pallbearer.

The TV personality was surrounded by loved ones as he fought back tears ahead of the private mass.

Father Dermott died earlier this month at the age of 53 after a suspected bleed on the brain.

Declan Donnelly announced the death of his brother earlier this month (Credit: Splash News)

Declan Donnelly attends mass for brother

Dec cut a sombre figure as he attended the mass seemingly without wife Ali Astall, who recently gave birth to their second baby.

The star’s presenting partner Ant McPartlin was also not pictured.

Father Dermott was remembered at a Catholic service at Newcastle’s St Michael’s Church – the same church in which Dec married wife Ali.

Of course, Father Dermott presided over their ceremony.

Dec to lead funeral tributes

This morning (July 29), Father Dermott will reportedly be buried in the north-east.

At last night’s mass, Dec was seen dressed head-to-toe in black as he watched the coffin of Father Dermott arrive at the church.

He then stepped up to act as pallbearer, fighting back tears while helping to carry the coffin into the church where the emotional ceremony took place.

Today Dec is expected to lead tributes at Father Dermott’s funeral.

Ant McPartlin is expected to be on hand to pay his respects and support his long-time pal.

It’s thought Father Dermott died after a bleed on the brain (Credit: Splash News)

Concerned Dec fans rally round

Although Dec appeared to be standing alone at the mass, he did have plenty of support on the day.

Concerned fans flooded social media to let him know he was in their thoughts.

“We’re always with you, Dec,” said one, sending the love heart emoji.

“Just heartbreaking for you. Sending love and a huge hug,” said another.

“So sorry for your loss,” another fan commented.

“Thinking of you and your loved ones at this moment,” another added.

