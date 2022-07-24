Declan Donnelly announces birth of second child with wife Ali

Declan Donnelly has announced the birth of his second child with wife Ali.

The telly fave shared the news on Instagram, this evening, with a brief note about the arrival.

The message accompanied a picture of Dec holding the baby boy’s finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Dec wrote: “Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.

“He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x”

Dec and Ali are, of course, already parents to daughter Isla, who they welcomed on September 1, 2018.

She is almost four years old – and her full name is Isla Elizabeth Anne Donnelly.

The couple tied the knot in 2015, after being close friends and colleagues for many years.

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall are already parents to little Isla. (Credit: Splashnews)

Read more: All about Declan Donnelly’s daughter Isla

Doubtless the very welcome ray of light references the family’s very recent tragic news.

Dec lost his older brother, priest Father Dermott, just over two weeks ago.

The 55-year-old died from a bleed on the brain.

The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle confirmed the devastating news in a statement on Friday, July 8.

Father Dermott Donnelly tragically died earlier this month (Credit: Splash News)

It read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.

“This has come as a great shock to all of us. Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.

“Funeral arrangements will follow when finalised.”

This is a breaking story. We’ll bring you further updates.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your congratulations for Dec and his family.