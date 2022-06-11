Deborah James has admitted she feels “grateful” in an Instagram post as she enjoyed a day out in the sun.

The star, who is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer, shared a stunning photo of herself in a floral dress as she enjoyed a meal.

In the picture, Deborah is seen smiling as she touches a pair of sunglasses on her head.

Meanwhile, she has a drink in her hand and some delicious looking food in front of her.

Deborah told her fans that she’s “trying to find diamond moments in the rough”.

She said: “Happy Friday! Feeling grateful to be able to enjoy another moment of sunshine on my face, and food that makes me smile!

Deborah enjoyed a day out in the sun and said she feels “grateful” (Credit: ITV)

“Just trying to find the diamond moments in the rough – but when you look hard enough you realise they can still be there!

“Thanks as always for your amazing messages and love. Have a good one.”

Fans gushed over the post as one person commented: “I can’t find the words of how in awe of you I am. You’re an amazing woman.”

Another wrote: “You’re an amazing woman. Still shining, smiling and radiating positivity and sunlight. Have a lovely day.”

Deborah is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer (Credit: BBC)

Deborah update

One said: “Enjoy the sunshine on your face and your beautiful family – with love and thanks for all you’ve done – our most beautiful Dame.”

Last month, Deborah had told her followers that she was receiving hospice at home care for her bowel cancer.

She has since achieved some incredible things including raising more than £6million for Cancer Research UK through her Bowelbabe Fund.

Deborah has also raised money through launching a clothing collection with In The Style and having her own rose called The Dame Deborah James Rose.

She’s been made a Dame too, with Prince William personally visiting her to give her the honour.

Deborah keeps her followers updated with her health and recently issued an update in a TV appearance.

In a video message on Lorraine, Deborah added: “[I’m] just spending time in the garden, with my family… a much slower pace of life which is not what I’m used to.”

