Deborah James has launched a charity T-shirt, with Stacey Solomon welcoming the inspirational star “to the family”.

Bowel Babe Deborah – who was recently awarded her damehood by Prince William – is now receiving end-of-life care.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from promoting her cause and continuing to raise millions for Cancer Research.

Dame Deborah James is nearing the end of her life (Credit: BBC)

Deborah James launches In The Style T-shirt

The gorgeous star revealed last night (May 19) that she has teamed up with In The Style for a charity collection.

However, with Deborah nearing the end of her life, the brand decided to bring the launch of one piece of the collection forward.

As a result, Deborah’s “rebellious hope” slogan can now be found on a charity tee on the site.

Sharing her top-secret news, Deborah posted a picture of herself wearing the T-shirt.

She said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to share (at least part) of a project I’ve been working on for several months now.

“The main collection isn’t quite ready yet, although some of you will have noticed recently I’ve been sporting a whole host of beautiful floral dresses – which I can confirm were worn for my visit from Prince William!”

Charity launch tinged with sadness

She added: “I cannot tell you guys how this partnership has kept me going through my hospital stays and taken me away from cancer.

“Today though, as a sneak taster I wanted to share something really special….. As you all know I’ve always had a quote close to my heart… ‘Rebellious Hope’.

“So @inthestyle have kindly agreed with me to release a limited-edition exclusive T-shirt in aid of @bowelbabefund which is available to order via the @inthestyle app NOW, with 100% of profits (minimum of £7.08 per T-shirt) from the sale of each one will be paid directly to Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

I cannot tell you guys how this has kept me going through my hospital stays.

“I can’t wait (or sadly I will be leaving it up to my family and ITS) to share the rest of the collection, which I’m also excited to say that the plan for that collection is that all profits will be in aid of the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

“Know that I’ve have had so much fun designing and curating everything and I hope you have just as much wearing it all,” she said.

Stacey Solomon has a range with In The Style too (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon welcomes Dame Deborah to the ‘family’

Friends and fans were quick to praise Deborah’s dedication to raising funds and awareness.

And Stacey Solomon, who has also worked with In The Style, welcomed Dame Deborah “to the family”.

She commented on the post and said: “Congratulations Deborah. So proud to be part of the ITS family along side you. You’re such an inspiration.”

You can find the T-shirt here and donate to Deborah’s Just Giving page here.

