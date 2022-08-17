Darius Campbell Danesh passed away recently, his family announced. He was just 41 years old.

Thousands of tributes for the star have poured in – including one from Simon Cowell, who once offered Darius a record deal following his stint on Pop Idol in 2002.

Darius Campbell Danesh death

Yesterday it was announced that Pop Idol star Darius had sadly passed away, aged just 41.

He was found dead in his US home, and though the cause of his death has yet to be revealed, it isn’t being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner’s office.”

They then asked for privacy as they come to terms with the “tragic loss of our son and brother”.

Simon Cowell tribute

Last night, Simon, who was a judge on Pop Idol in 2002 when Darius was on, paid tribute to the late Scottish star.

In a statement, he said: “I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well.”

“He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with,” he continued.

“His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Darius famously turned down Simon’s record deal offer after he finished third on Pop Idol in 2002.

Darius’ ex-wife pays tribute

Simon isn’t the only famous face to pay tribute to Darius.

His ex-wife, Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, paid tribute to the late Scottish star with a now-deleted heartbreaking Instagram post.

Gareth Gates, who appeared on Pop Idol in the same year as Darius, said on Instagram: “I can’t quite believe the news of my dear friend Darius passing. I’m heartbroken.

“Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend.

“I will miss our chats. He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I was lucky enough to know, a soul that lit up every room.

“Good bye my friend. Forever in my heart.”

Meanwhile, former Pop Idol judge Pete Waterman said on Good Morning Britain today: “He was a true, true gentleman in every sense of the word.

“He really was a fabulous person.”

