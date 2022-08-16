Darius Danesh with Hollywood A-lister in final picture before his death

The final picture of Darius Danesh ahead of his death aged 41 sees him with Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

The pair were snapped just weeks ago in Malibu close to where Gerard lives.

Both of the British stars were barefoot, with Darius – who was walking a dog – wearing a flat cap and khaki trousers.

Gerard was just slightly ahead of him.

It is believed the two became friends through Darius’ ex-wife, Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, from whom he split in 2018 after seven years together.

The Sun has shared the picture from June 11.

Darius with wife Natasha in 2011 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Darius Danesh found dead

Former Pop Idol star Darius who was found dead in his apartment in Minnesota on August 11.

The cause of his death isn’t known, but there are no suspicious circumstances.

In 2012, the singer broke his neck in a car crash in Spain.

Three years later, he slipped into a near-fatal coma after drinking dirty water from the River Thames.

Darius shot to fame on ITV’s reality show Popstars in 2001, before competing on its juggernaut Pop Idol in 2002, coming 3rd behind Will Young and Gareth Gates.

Originally a figure of fun – following his legendary One More Time audition on Popstars – Darius went on to have a hugely successful pop career with hits such as Colourblind.

His album, Dive In, reached Number 4 in the albums chart.

The following year, he played himself in Hollyoaks.

Darius Danesh discussing his West End career on Loose Women in 2017 (Credit: Shutterstock)

West End star

From 2005 to 2006, he took on the West End, playing Billy Flynn in a production of Chicago.

He then starred as Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls in 2007 and Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind in 2008.

The following year, he starred in BBC One drama Hotel Babylon as Gennaro Fazio.

In 2010, he won ITV’s Popstar to Operastar, where he was trained to sing opera alongside other musicians.

In 2013 he played First Sergeant Milt Warden in From Here to Eternity and in 2016 he starred opposite Sheridan Smith in Funny Girl.

Hollywood then beckoned, where he became a producer and was behind thriller Imperium, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as an undercover FBI agent.

Since the tragic was announced earlier this evening, Darius Danesh tributes from fans are flooding social media.

