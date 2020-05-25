Dan Osborne breaks social media silence to share pictures of his kids

Reality TV star Dan Osborne has broken his social media silence following reports of a 'split' from wife Jacqueline Jossa.

The couple are said to be 'working together not against each other' after she reportedly moved out of their Essex home.

Jac, 27, is said to need some "breathing space" due to lockdown but apparently still wants to work on the marriage.

A source was reported to have told The Sun: "They plan to reassess everything once the coronavirus madness is over.

Dan Osborne and Jac Jossa are not currently living under the same roof, according to reports (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

"By splitting short-term, she hopes to save their relationship long-term."

It is claimed their two young daughters Ella and Mia are with Jac.

But Dan’s son Teddy, from a previous relationship, is reported to be with his dad.

And on Sunday evening, former TOWIE cast member Dan let Instagram fans know his children are on his mind.

Dan's son Teddy (Credit: @danosborneofficial Instagram)

Adorable pics

He shared two cute images of his three kids on his Stories account and spelled out his affection for them.

The first image showed six-year-old Teddy eating crisps, looking just off from the camera’s gaze.

"My handsome boy," Dan captioned the pic alongside a heart emoji.

His next upload showed Ella, five, and Mia, two, hugging one another.

"Sisters. Best Friends," he wrote in the second post.

However, it is not clear when the images were taken.

The couple's daughters (Credit: @danosborneofficial Instagram)

It is believed I'm A Celebrity winner Jac has moved in her parents.

She also took to her Instagram Stories following reports about their 'split', saying: "I need some time. There is no split. No divorce.

"We are working together not against each other. Change your headlines please. Thanks".

The couple's relationship has been the subject of much interest following claims he had been unfaithful.

He denied the claims and last year also issued an apology to Jac and his family for the "mistakes" he's made.

He said on Instagram: "So, after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue, I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I've made some that have almost cost me my family.

"I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I've made."

He added: "Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together."

