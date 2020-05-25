Holly Willoughby says she can’t wait to cuddle mum again as she shares sweet birthday tribute

TV's Holly Willoughby has wished her lookalike mum a happy birthday.

The This Morning presenter said she can't wait to hug her mum Linda again when the lockdown is over.

Holly shared a photo of herself cuddling up to her mum before the lockdown to Instagram.

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield replaced on This Morning next week

What did Holly say?

The star wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma... miss you so so much.

"Can’t wait to cuddle you again... love you."

Fans gushed over the post, with many saying Holly and her mum are like "two peas in a pod".

One commented: "She is beautiful Holly, and you are so alike."

Holly Willoughby said she can't wait to cuddle her mum again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: "Peas in a pod!"

A third said: "See where you get your good looks from Holly, happy birthday Holly’s mum."

Last month, Holly marked her parents' wedding anniversary with a touching tribute.

Can’t wait to cuddle you again... love you.

She posted a snap of her mum Linda and dad Brian on their wedding day.

It showed the couple sharing a kiss.

Holly wrote: "Happy 43rd wedding anniversary to these love birds... Love you Mumma and Dadda!"

Back in March, Holly voiced her concern for her parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During This Morning, the presenter told Dr Claire Steves: "My mum is older than me, she’s 72, so she’s creeping into that age bracket and my dad.

"As a daughter, because I want to look after them, should I be making sure they’ve got enough food in? But you don't want to add to this panic of stockpiling.

Holly shares a close bond with her mum and dad (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"What does the infrastructure around that look like?"

Dr Claire said: "Our chief medical officers say people need to take precautions but they don’t need to isolate themselves.

"It might not be long until people with underlying conditions may need to isolate themselves and we need to make sure these people are supported."

Holly expressed concerns for her mum amid the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares biggest hair disaster as she dyes it at home

Meanwhile, Holly is taking a break from This Morning this week to enjoy half term.

She and her co-star Phillip Schofield will be spending time with their families.

Can you relate to Holly's comments? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.