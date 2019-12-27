Dan Osborne’s son joins Jacqueline Jossa and their girls for rare ‘whole family’ photo

Dan Osborne has gushed over his family as he shared a snap with wife Jacqueline Jossa and his kids.

The former TOWIE star cuddled up to his son Teddy, six, his wife Jacqueline and their daughters Ella, four, and Mia, one.

The photo shows the family wearing matching festive pyjamas as they smiled for the camera.

Dan, 28, captioned the post: "Christmas No2 with the whole family my absolute world in one picture."

On Christmas Eve, Dan shared a snap with Jacqueline and their girls as they cuddled up on the sofa.

Dan said: "Merry Christmas Eve."

The star rarely shares photos of his son with I'm A Celebrity winner Jacqueline and his daughters.

Last weekend, Dan paid tribute to his little boy to mark his sixth birthday.

He shared a string of photos of him and Teddy and the youngster with his sisters.

Dan wrote: "My not so little man, I can not believe you are 6 today! The BIGGEST happy birthday to my best friend, my boy, the best son I could EVER have wished for, the BEST big brother to his little sisters.

"I am so unbelievably proud of you dude, can not put into words how much I love you Ted, thank you to everyone that came to his party last night he loved it!

"On the way home he said to me, 'dad, we always have the best time together don’t we' we sure do handsome and I’ll stay as young and fun as I can, for as long as I can."

Jacqueline commented on the post, saying: "Happy birthday Mr!"

The couple have been at the centre of headlines recently following allegations that Dan had a threesome with Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling.

Dan has denied the claims and recently issued an apology to Jacqueline and his family for the "mistakes" he's made.

He said on Instagram: "So, after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue, I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I've made some that have almost cost me my family.

"I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I've made."

He added: "Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together."

