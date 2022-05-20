Deborah James’ final TV appearance revealed as she gives ‘blessing’ for episode to still air if she dies

Dame Deborah James will appear on Embarrassing Bodies to raise awareness of bowel cancer in her final TV appearance.

The inspirational podcast host and campaigner revealed she has given her blessing for the episode to air even if she has already died.

Deborah, who is receiving hospice at home care for bowel cancer, filmed for the show earlier this year and it will see her speak to young people about her story.

Dame Deborah will appear in an episode of Embarrassing Bodies (Credit: ITV)

Dame Deborah James

Speaking to The Sun, Deborah said: “I might not live to see the episode air but I hope the message to ‘Check your poo’ will live on, long after I’m gone.

Read more: Deborah James unveils charity T-shirt as she joins Stacey Solomon’s ‘family’

“It might be embarrassing but it might just save your life. Early diagnosis of things like bowel cancer saves lives.

“So don’t live to regret it, and don’t risk dying because you’re shy. I’ve given my blessing for this episode to run if I’m gone, if it helps save one life it will be worth it.”

Deborah is receiving end of life care for bowel cancer (Credit: BBC)

According to The Sun, the episode is expected to air later in June.

Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

Last week, she shared the heartbreaking news that her active care had stopped and she was receiving hospice at home care.

Since the news, Deborah has raised more than £6million (at the time of writing) for Cancer Research UK through her Bowelbabe Fund.

Deborah has given her blessing for the Embarrassing Bodies episode to air (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James book

She’s also become a Dame, with Prince William paying a visit to her home to personally give her the honour.

But that’s not all as Deborah has also revealed she’s releasing another book.

The book, titled How To Live When You Could Be Dead, will be released in August.

Speaking about it, Deborah said on Instagram this week: “I wrote another book!! So I’ve got a few things to share with you before I die that I’m gutted I won’t see in real life!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

In The Style t-shirt

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Deborah shared the news that she is launching a charity collection with clothing brand In The Style.

With Deborah nearing the end of her life, the brand has decided to launch one piece of the collection.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Deborah told her followers: “@inthestyle have kindly agreed with me to release a limited-edition exclusive T-shirt in aid of @bowelbabefund which is available to order via the @inthestyle app NOW, with 100% of profits (minimum of £7.08 per T-shirt) from the sale of each one will be paid directly to Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.”

If you would like to buy a t-shirt, you can do so here. You can also donate to Deborah’s Just Giving page here.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.