Corrie's Brooke Vincent enjoys reunion with Helen Flanagan, Sally Dynevor and their children

Coronation Street stars Brooke Vincent, Helen Flanagan and Sally Dynevor have enjoyed a mums' day out with their adorable kids.

The trio held a mini reunion this week and brought their beautiful children along for the fun - including newest addition to the gang, Brooke's baby son.

Brooke and her boyfriend Kean Bryan welcomed little Mexx into the world in October and he has slotted right into the Corrie children's squad!

Helen brought her two daughters, Matilda and Delilah, to the catch-up, while Sally - who plays Helen and Brooke's on-screen mum - was accompanied by her daughter in real life, Hattie.

Aged 16, blonde-haired Hattie now towers over her mum!

Mum-of-three Sally, who also has an older daughter and son, shared a sweet snap of the gang on Instagram.

She wrote: "Beautiful day with my girls and our babies."

Brooke, 27, replied: "Love you lots Sal." Helen, 29, added: "Love you."

New mum Brooke also posted a similar shot on her Instagram account, adding: "Mummies & their babies."

Sally, 56, has played Sally Webster in Coronation Street since 1986, with Helen later portraying her daughter Rosie and Brooke playing daughter Sophie.

However, Brooke is currently on maternity leave following the birth of Mexx while Helen bowed out following the birth of Delilah in 2018.

But there is exciting news for Corrie fans, as bookmakers Ladbrokes recently slashed the odds on Helen making a return to the soap as Rosie in 2020.

Helen currently lives in Glasgow, Scotland with her professional footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair, after he signed a four-year deal with Celtic.

In an interview with Lorraine last year, however, she admitted it had been tough trying to juggle working on Coronation Street when living so far away from the set in Manchester.

She said: "I miss Coronation Street so much and I’m definitely going to go back.

"But it’s just working it around my days. Matilda’s at that age when she’s four and she needs to be taken to all of her lessons and what have you.

"And obviously me living in Scotland, it’s a four-hour drive and Delilah’s nearly one."

However, Scott's deal with Celtic ends this summer and he is moving to Preston North End Football Club, meaning the family are highly likely to relocate to England...making a return to Corrie much easier for Helen.

