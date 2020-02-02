Dermot O'Leary announces he's expecting first child with wife

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary has announced he is to become a father for the first time.

The television presenter, 46, has announced his wife Dee Koppang is expecting their first child in a sweet post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo sharing site, they posted matching photos of a sign that read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

Read more: NTAs: Piers Morgan launches campaign to bring back former host Dermot O'Leary

And it was then captioned: "We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary... @deekoppangoleary (sic)"

Whilst Dee posted the same thing, just tagging her husband instead.

We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary.

The couple were flooded with messages of support from their friends including Vernon Kay, who wrote: "YeeeeeeeeHaaaaaaaa!! Welcome on board team K.O’L!!! Congratulations from the Ks! (sic)"

Whilst author Giovanni Fletcher shared: "Aaaaaaaaaah!!!!! Huge congratulations flying your way!!! (sic)"

Ronan Keating wrote, "Congrats brother", whilst actress Lisa Faulkner, shared: "Congratulations such lovely news!!!"

Beauty and The Beast star Luke Evans wrote: "Yes!!!!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!!!!!!!! Yeeeeeeeessssss!!!!! That lucky lucky offspring @deekoppangoleary (sic)."

And presenter Julia Bradbury said: "Amazing. Congrats... What a bunch of fun & love you've got coming your way."

Meanwhile, back in 2015, Dermot admitted he would love to have kids one day but wanted to wait until they're less busy.

He told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: "I definitely want kids, but I’ve got a very busy wife with a very busy life. It's not fair for me to say, 'I want kids now'.

Dermot previously admitted he would love to have kids one day but wanted to wait until they're less busy (Credit: Wenn)

Read more: Declan Donnelly thanks Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick for saving the life of his beloved sausage dog Rocky

"I do want kids with my wife, but I want them when we both think it’s the right thing to happen."

And Dermot had previously admitted he could sometimes go two weeks without seeing his wife as "circumstance and life takes over".

He shared: "Circumstance and life takes over and, before you know it, you haven't seen each properly for a week or two."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.