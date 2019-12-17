Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent stuns in little black dress eight weeks after giving birth

Actress Brooke Vincent has wowed fans in a little black dress just eight weeks after the birth of her first child.

The Coronation Street star recently admitted she broke down in tears and felt "ashamed" after trying on "23 outfits" following her pregnancy, but none of them fitted.

But it looks like she has started to get her confidence back with her latest Instagram post.

Famous friends and fans were quick to comment on the shot, which Brooke captioned: "Those little black dresses always do the trick," and then revealed it was an ad for Littlewoods.

Cbbles co-star Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, wrote: "Here she is."

And fellow new mum, Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin, added: "Gorgeous."

"Fit, fit, fit, fit, fit," wrote Vicky Pattison.

And Brooke's on-screen sister Helen Flanagan simply put a heart-eyes emoji and a heart.

Brooke welcomed son, Mexx, into the world on 23 October, and a month later posted to her fans how she was disappointed her old jeans didn't "instantly fit".

Sharing a picture of herself in watermelon pyjamas, she wrote on Instagram: "Tonight I was supposed to look completely different, I was supposed to be dressed up, hair and make-up done ready to eat some nice food and maybe have my first cocktail in 11 months with Kean, our first time away from Mexx for an hour or two, instead I look like this.

"I look like this because I naively thought that four weeks after my baby I would be in all my old clothes looking exactly like I did before I got pregnant.

"I thought my jeans would instantly fit and I would just be my 'old self' only with my new beautiful baby.

"How wrong I was, I tried 23 outfits on at least, nothing looked right, nothing looked like me and I felt like I was looking at a completely different person, I suppose to a certain extent I now am, I am Mexx's mum.

"I sat and cried and felt ashamed that I haven’t just been able to pick up where I left off like people seem to do here on Instagram!"

Brooke gave birth last month (Credit: Splash)

Brooke has urged other new mums who feel the same not to beat themselves up, admitting the most important thing is that she and her four-week-old baby are "healthy and happy".

She added: "The reason for this post is that even when you're in this bizarre industry you still get sucked in, you still feel a certain way when you see others posts.

"So this was so important for me to say, for all the women who think they should look, act or feel a certain way after a baby DON'T! Don't beat yourself up.

"Do you and if 4/6/8 weeks or even a year after giving birth you don’t fit in your old clothes don't worry, you can always join my club. It's important to be honest because being a new mummy is daunting enough!

"The most important thing is me and Mexx are healthy and happy and as soon as my baby boy looked at me, I realised he doesn't care if I fit in my old jeans or not... So I guess creased watermelon PJs and slippers for now it is."

