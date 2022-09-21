Coronation Street: Rick Neelan comes back from the dead and fans are seriously divided

Coronation Street fans have been sharing some very mixed reactions after Rick Neelan came back from the dead last night.

Of course he didn’t actually come back to life, actor Greg Wood reprised his role as a figment of Kelly‘s (Millie Gibson) increasingly troubled mind.

Kelly has just discovered that her pseudo foster dad Gary Windass (Mikey North) was the one who put her dad in the ground – and she is NOT happy about it.

Kelly hung out with her dead dad Rick in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

In fact, she’s started to fantasise about killing Gary, with the ghost of her dead dad egging her on.

He appeared and spoke to Kel as she thought about bashing Gary’s head in with a baseball bat.

And death has obviously given Rick some reading time. He said: “Here Kel, a little bit of Shakespeare for ya. He who dies pays all debts, he who dies pays all debts.”

Rick Neelan made a spooky return to Coronation Street

Some fans were delighted to see Rick again, others were less than impressed with his spooky presence.

“As if Rick albeit back as a ghost would know Shakespeare,” mused one Twitter user.

“Oh no you’ve gone all surreal and weird again, Corrie, can’t be doing with these Rick ghost scenes and dream sequences. Get back to what you’re good at,” wrote one disgruntled fan.

Another said: “Rick’s ghost?? Oh get lost!”

Not everyone was happy to see Rick return to Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

“He’s a bit late as well isn’t he? (pardon the pun). I mean why not pop up ages ago and tell Kelly Gary killed him!!” tweeted someone else.

Another quipped: “Ghost Rick lol The Rickth Sense.”

And another said: “Oh it’s all going silly. The ghost of Rick Neelan.”

He’s a bit late as well isn’t he? (pardon the pun). I mean why not pop up ages ago and tell Kelly Gary killed him!! — martin ogilvy (@martinogilvy) September 20, 2022

Ghost Rick lol The Rickth Sense#Corrie — Kristina feat. crackers on the moon (@goshwowhello) September 20, 2022

Some viewers were happy to see Rick back, even if it was a little surreal.

One tweeted: “LOVING the fact that Rick Neelan came back today… The afterlife is real in Weatherfield.”

“He’s quite handsome for a ghost,” pointed out someone else.

A third added: “Love how Rick is coming back as a ghost.”

Another said: “Rick’s had a glow up. Skin looks loads better. Shame he’s dead.”

And someone else tweeted: “Loved seeing Rick back as a ghost in tonight’s #Corrie.”

Rick’s back as part of Kelly’s leaving storyline, as Millie bows out of the ITV soap later this week.

And there’s more drama tonight when gangster Kieron kidnaps Gary after Kelly offered £10k to kill him.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

