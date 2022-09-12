Coronation Street star Millie Gibson hints Kelly Neelan will be killed off as she talks her exit

Coronation Street star Millie Gibson has opened up about quitting the cobbles – and hinted that Kelly Neelan will be killed off.

The actress has played teen Kelly for four years on the soap.

Coronation Street star Millie has revealed Kelly’s life is on the line (Credit: ITV)

But she is set to bow out this month as part of an explosive storyline.

Viewers know Kelly’s dad Rick was killed by Gary Windass – though her mum Laura took the blame for it.

Kelly will soon discover the truth and will be consumed with a desire for revenge.

She will decide to have Gary killed for his double betrayal.

But things will go wrong and Kelly’s own life will hang in the balance too.

And it’s been emotional for Millie.

Coronation Street star Millie Gibson opens up about quitting the soap

She told Entertainment Daily! and other press: “I’ve been a wreck, you can ask anyone.

“There were a good two weeks where I was crying constantly because I was so overwhelmed and so grateful for these scenes and the storyline that had been given to me.

“There was a specific scene that sticks out to me where basically throughout my and Gary’s relationship we’ve never ever hugged.

“Even when I was breaking down in a basement he’s never hugged me.

“So there’s a scene where Gary hugs Kelly and it’s a really simple scene and as soon as we shot it I just burst out crying. I’m getting choked up now.

Gary is facing being exposed as a murderer – and killed himself (Credit: ITV)

“I just burst out crying because it was like, ‘It’s the beginning of the end now.’ When we started filming our last scenes of being nice to each other that’s when we were like, ‘Gosh, this is getting real now.’

“It’s been an emotional journey.”

And she hinted that Kelly will be killed off.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Is Kelly being killed off?

“Because it’s been such a beautiful relationship on and off screen it’s just been really emotional thinking we’re never going to act together again,” she said.

If they can’t act together again, does that mean death for Kelly?

As for what Gary would do if Kelly were to die…

Millie said: “Life after Kelly, I don’t even want to think about it. Whatever happened he’d do an incredible job of it.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

