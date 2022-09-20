Coronation Street: What Shakespeare is Rick quoting?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Tuesday, September 20, 2022) saw Rick Neelan appear in Kelly‘s mind.

He appeared in Gary and Maria’s flat as Kelly contemplated whether to kill Gary or not.

Within his brief return to the soap, Rick quoted some Shakespeare, as if he had turned up as a ghost in Hamlet.

But what Shakespeare was Rick quoting in tonight’s Corrie?

Coronation Street: Rick returns in Kelly’s mind

Tonight, Rick was seen ‘back from the dead’ as he reappeared on the cobbles. However he appeared as a part of Kelly’s imagination.

Viewers will know that Gary actually killed Rick in 2019 but Kelly has only just found out the truth, after believing that her mum, Laura, was responsible for her dad’s death.

Now, Kelly wants to make Gary pay for what he did, and that may be thanks to Rick’s Shakespearian advice.

But what did Rick actually quote?

After all, there are many Shakespeare plays to choose from!

What Shakespeare plays did Rick quote from?

As Rick arrived back into Kelly’s mind, he said:

“Well, whiles I am a beggar, I will rail,

And say there is no sin, but to be rich;

And being rich, my virtue then shall be,

To say there is no vice, but beggary.

This quote is taken from the Shakespeare play, King John, appearing in Act 1, Scene 2.

It references the idea of people losing their morals and changing their views once they become wealthy.

The world revolves around money – well, Rick’s world certainly did.

He was a loan shark who ripped off many people with his dodgy ways, so this quote is definitely fitting.

Rick also quoted: “He that dies pays all debts.”

This is spoken by Stephano in The Tempest, taken from Act 3, Scene 2.

It suggests that the dead don’t have any debts.

In this context, Rick’s prompting Kelly to punish Gary, killing him so that he can pay the price of murdering Kelly’s dad.

With this, Kelly was swayed towards paying Kieron £10,000 to kill Gary.

What’s next for Kelly?

After arranging a deal with Kieron, Kelly watches on as he shoves Gary in his van.

He knocks him unconscious and takes him to the woods where he killed Rick.

Kieron tells Gary to dig his own grave.

However, he’s also got a plan of killing Kelly and framing her for murder-suicide.

Taking her to a rooftop, he’s ready to push her.

Whilst Gary manages to escape and come running up to the rooftop, he may be too late.

A gun shot is fired, but will Kelly be okay?

