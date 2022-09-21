Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Gary dead after confrontation with Kelly?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, September 21, 2022) reveal that Gary’s life is on the line as he’s kidnapped by Kieron.

Elsewhere, Leo and Stephen fight over Stephen’s lies.

And, Roy heads to the charity shop to find Hayley’s anorak.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Gary’s in a spot of bother (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers Kieron kidnaps Gary

Coronation Street teen Kelly has got a plan to run away after Gary gets killed, booking her and Aadi one-way tickets to Bangkok.

She tries to act as if nothing’s wrong at her engagement party, but once Gary starts saying how much he loves her, she can’t take it anymore.

Kelly tells Gary that she knows what he did to Rick and runs outside.

Gary follows and falls into Kelly’s trap.

Kieron’s waiting for him and knocks him unconscious, shoving him in his van.

Once Kelly’s plan starts to come into action, she begins to have second thoughts.

It looks like it’s too late for Kelly to change her mind as Kieron takes Gary to the woods where he killed Rick.

He tells Gary to dig his own grave, but will Gary be able to come out of this alive?

Leo’s not a fool (Credit: ITV)

Leo and Stephen fight

Stephen gets rid of Audrey and Gail, paying for their spa day, so that they won’t be at the house.

Leo catches him lying when he pretends that he’s stayed in a posh hotel for the night.

Audrey’s shocked when she comes home earlier than planned and finds an estate agent valuer assessing her house.

The valuer told her that he was sent there by Stephen.

Stephen finds it hard to think of an excuse, with Leo watching on confused at his behaviour.

Later on, Leo confronts Stephen in the Rovers, leading to a punch up between the pair.

Will he expose Stephen’s lies?

Roy’s on a mission (Credit: ITV)

Roy and Evelyn go on a quest

Evelyn gives Roy a birthday present – a model train.

However, Roy’s shocked to find that this is his own train.

It must have been thrown out with the other charity things.

He then figures out that all of his belongings must have ended up at the same charity shop.

Evelyn knows exactly what to do and tells Roy that they’re off to the charity shop to get Hayley’s red anorak back.

Will they succeed?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

