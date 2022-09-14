Coronation Street spoilers: Heartbreak for Roy as he loses most treasured Hayley possession

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal Roy’s heartbreak after he loses his late wife Hayley’s signature red anorak.

Roy’s having a clear out, but Nina accidentally gets rid of the box with Hayley’s anorak in it.

As Roy tries to track it down, will he be successful in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bernie’s clearing out Roy’s flat (Credit: ITV)

Roy loses Hayley’s anorak

Bernie needs cash so she asks Nina if she could give her a little cleaning job.

She offers to clean Roy’s flat for his birthday.

Nina agrees and lets Bernie take an old box of clothes she’s found, giving them to charity.

However, little did the pair know was that the box contained Hayley’s red anorak.

Roy never wanted to part with it and had no intention of giving it away.

What will Roy do when he finds it missing?

Roy asks Evelyn for help (Credit: ITV)

Roy teams up with Evelyn

Later in the week, Evelyn enters the cafe with a birthday present for Roy.

She’s bought him a model train.

Roy realises that the train Evelyn has gifted him is one he already has.

In fact, it not only looks like his train, but it is his own train.

It must have been chucked out with the charity pile that Nina and Bernie sorted out.

Realising that the red anorak has gone to the same charity shop as the train, Evelyn tells Roy to get the Woody out.

They both race to get back Hayley’s anorak.

Evelyn makes a mistake (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn messes up

On a mission, Evelyn heads into the charity shop to save the day.

She sees a woman, Joy, wearing the anorak and rips it off of her.

Joy’s left feeling confused at what just happened.

However, when Evelyn gives the anorak to Roy, it’s the wrong one.

Will Roy ever find Hayley’s anorak?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

