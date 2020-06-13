The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 13th June 2020
Proud Christine Lampard posts video of her daughter Patricia playing football with dad Frank

Little Patricia is following in her Chelsea star dad Frank's footsteps

By Entertainment Daily
Christine Lampard has proudly shared a video of her and husband Frank's little daughter playing in the park.

The Loose Women presenter posted a clip of 21-month-old Patricia showing some impressive football skills as she had a little kick-about with her dad.

Christine Lampard's daughter is a 'Daddy's Girl' (Credit: Splash)

Former England and Chelsea star Frank kicks the ball back and forth with his curly-headed girl as he encourages: "Good. Again. Dribble, dribble!"

Christine captioned the sweet Instagram post: "Daddy's girl."

Frank knows his stuff as a player and a coach. Is he hoping that Patricia will one day land a place in the English ladies' squad?

 View this post on Instagram

Daddy’s girl ⚽️ @franklampard 🥰

sA post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard) on

Christine met Frank in 2009 at the Pride of Britain Awards. The couple married five years ago, when Christine changed her name officially from Bleakley to Lampard.

Frank's football mates, including John Terry and Jamie Redknapp, were some of the first to comment on Christine's page.

Football fans

Jamie Redknapp joked: "Needs Frankie to arrive late and bury one in the corner. Love this x."

Her This Morning co-host and friend Holly Willoughby gushed. "Aww just adorable."

Her Loose Women colleagues, Saira Khan and Linda Robson wrote: "YASS! Go girl!" and: "Clever girl, love Nanny Linda."

Christine Lampard has been a regular on Loose Women since 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Christine has been a presenter on the popular lunchtime show for the past four years.

In May this year, she returned to the studio to host the programme during lockdown.

Christine has rarely shown pictures of her daughter in the public eye, preferring to hide Patricia's face.

But she wanted the world to know that Patricia was such a chip off the old block.

Frank is the dad of three girls; he has two older daughters, Luna and Isla, from a previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram

Feed the birds 🎶 🐦 #marypoppins

A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard) on

Stepmum goals

Recently, Isla turned 13, and Christine, who is very close to both stepdaughters, posted a birthday message to her.

She wrote: "I feel proud to be your stepmum, we love you so much."

